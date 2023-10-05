Bend Bioscience Adds Capacity and Technology Offerings with the Addition of New Process and Manufacturing Science Facility

BEND, Ore., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bend Bioscience, a preferred partner in drug delivery innovation, development and manufacturing, is thrilled to announce the opening of its state-of-the-art Pharmaceutical Process and Manufacturing Science Facility. This purpose-built facility of approximately 15,000 square feet is thoughtfully designed to accommodate process identification, development, scale-up and production of high-quality materials to support clinical trials.

This facility is equipped to uphold Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards, designed to meet the high-quality expectations of both clients and regulatory authorities. With a total of seven state-of-the-art processing suites, the design has the capability and capacity to handle a diverse range of client needs. To maintain the highest quality standards of a multi-product facility it incorporates a HEPA-filtered, single pass, unidirectional HVAC system, including separate ingress and egress airlocks on each processing suite. The modern facility includes a continuously monitored building automation system with electronic data capture as well as an onsite GMP Quality Control lab.

Bend Bioscience is committed to enhancing the client experience, designing the facility to include dedicated visitor and audit hosting spaces.  The versatility of Bend Bioscience's advanced suites, including solvent-capable spray drying and low humidity capabilities provides flexibility for tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of each client. 

"This new facility seamlessly complements our existing R&D Innovation Lab, and we're excited to now be able to make these innovations a reality and take our clients' programs to the next level with support of further process scale-up and GMP manufacturing" says Dan Dobry, Chief Strategy Officer of Bend Bioscience, and its parent company CoreRx."Bend Bioscience invites interested parties, including potential clients, collaborators and partners, to visit its new facility and discover the possibilities it holds for the future of their most important programs."

About Bend Bioscience:
Bend Bioscience, located in Bend, Oregon, in partnership with CoreRx, Inc. a QHP Capital portfolio company, is an early-phase Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with an emphasis on drug delivery R&D partnerships, product development and early phase manufacturing for enhanced formulations utilizing particle engineering-based drug delivery technologies. Learn more at www.bendbioscience.com and follow Bend Bioscience on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bend-bioscience

