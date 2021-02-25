Bend, Boise and Charleston Are Attracting Twice as Many Out-of-Town Homebuyers as Last Year Amid Pandemic-Fueled Migration

SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — Nationwide, 30.7% of Redfin.com users looked to move to a different metro in January, according to a new report from Redfin ( www.redfin.com ), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. That's up from 25.9% during the same time period last year and the highest share since Redfin started tracking migration in 2017. The increase is driven by buyers leaving pricey coastal areas like the Bay Area and Los Angeles in favor of relatively affordable places like Boise, ID and Bend, OR.

The latest migration analysis is based on a sample of more than 2 million Redfin.com users who searched for homes across 87 metro areas in January, excluding searches unlikely to precede an actual relocation or home purchase. To be included in this dataset, a Redfin.com user must have viewed at least 10 homes in a particular metro area, and homes in that area must make up at least 80% of the user's searches.

The number of homebuyers looking to move to Bend, Boise and Charleston has more than doubled over the last year

Bend had a net inflow of roughly 1,600 Redfin.com users in January, up from 750 in January 2020, before the onset of the pandemic. A net inflow is a measure of how many more Redfin.com home searchers looked to move into a metro than leave out of a sample of 2 million Redfin users.

Bend is one of 17 metros where net inflow has more than doubled over the last year. Another example is Boise, which had a net inflow of roughly 1,100 Redfin.com users in January, up from 500 the year before. And Charleston had a net inflow of about 1,000, up from 300. Compared to major cities like New York and Los Angeles, those are all relatively affordable areas that offer a slower pace of life and plenty of natural beauty.

"Boise has been hot with out-of-towners for the last several years, but the pandemic has pushed people who were on the brink to move here as quickly as possible," said local Redfin agent Kristin Lopez. "Almost all my buyers are people from California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Arizona who can work remotely and have kids in online school. There's an interesting dynamic right now because Boise is still less expensive than places like Seattle or Los Angeles, but migration has caused prices to skyrocket and supply to shrink. Some buyers have been searching for six months and now suddenly they're priced out."

"It makes it hard for locals to buy a home," Lopez continued. "Local wages haven't caught up with the appreciation of home prices. And as long as interest rates stay low, I don't foresee the market slowing down anytime in at least the next year."

Portland, OR, Seattle and the Bay Area were the top origins for homebuyers moving into Bend from out of town, and Los Angeles, the Bay Area and Seattle were the top origins for those moving to Boise. New York, Washington, D.C. and Chicago were the top origins for people relocating to Charleston. Although Bend, Boise and Charleston aren't necessarily inexpensive—the median home-sale price in January was $509,000 in Bend, $420,000 in Boise and $330,000 in Charleston—they are more affordable than the places people are moving from. For instance, the typical home sold for $1.34 million in the San Francisco metro in January, and $725,000 in Los Angeles.

Metros with at least a 100% year-over-year increase in Redfin.com users looking to move in, January 2020 to January 2021 Metro area Net inflow of Redfin.com users (January 2021) Net inflow of Redfin.com users (January 2020) Top three origins (January 2021) Austin, TX 7,946 2816 Bay Area, Houston, Los Angeles Bakersfield, CA 1,139 407 Los Angeles, Bay Area, Tampa Bend, OR 1,591 755 Portland, OR, Bay Area, Seattle Boise, ID 1,058 465 Los Angeles, Bay Area, Seattle Cape Coral, FL 3,744 1370 Chicago, Miami, New York Charleston, SC 1,014 338 New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago Dallas, TX 6,215 2499 Los Angeles, Bay Area, Seattle Honolulu, HI 1,409 634 Los Angeles, Bay Area, Seattle Houston, TX 1,854 54 Los Angeles, Bay Area, New York Miami, FL 4,963 1742 New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago North Port, FL 2,522 1060 Chicago, Tampa, New York Orlando, FL 3,175 1266 Miami, New York, Tampa Philadelphia, PA 1,277 600 New York, Washington, D.C., Allentown, PA Portland, ME 1,405 642 Boston, New York, Washington, D.C. Salisbury, MD 1,100 201 Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York San Antonio, TX 2,198 977 Houston, Los Angeles, Austin Tampa, FL 4,036 1869 Orlando, New York, Washington, D.C. *Combined statistical areas with at least 500 users in January 2021 †Negative values indicate a net outflow; among the one million users sampled for this analysis only

Austin, Phoenix and Las Vegas are attracting more out-of-town homebuyers than any other metro

Austin had a bigger net inflow of residents than any other major metro in January. It's followed by Phoenix, Las Vegas, Dallas and Atlanta. Relatively affordable inland areas like those five are typically the most popular destinations for people relocating.

The share of home searches from out-of-towners as opposed to locals also increased from last January in nine of the 10 most popular destinations (Atlanta is the exception). Nearly 45% of searches for homes in Austin were from out of town, up from 32.6% a year earlier.

Top 10 Metros by Net Inflow of Users and Their Top Origins (January 2021) Rank Metro* Net Inflow (January 2021)† Net Inflow (January 2020) Portion of Searches from Users Outside the Metro (January 2021) Portion of Searches from Users Outside the Metro (January 2020) Top Origin Top Out-of-State Origin 1 Austin, TX 7,946 2,816 44.9% 32.6% San Francisco, CA San Francisco, CA 2 Phoenix, AZ 7,394 5,109 38.9% 35.9% Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA 3 Las Vegas, NV 6,702 4,045 53.4% 49.3% Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA 4 Dallas, TX 6,215 2,499 34.0% 27.0% Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA 5 Atlanta, GA 5,509 3,674 26.8% 27.3% New York, NY New York, NY 6 Sacramento, CA 5,506 3,645 48.6% 44.9% San Francisco, CA Reno, NV 7 Miami, FL 4,963 1,742 31.4% 26.8% New York, NY New York, NY 8 Tampa, FL 4,036 1,869 59.1% 55.9% Orlando, FL New York, NY 9 Cape Coral, FL 3,744 1,370 76.9% 75.3% Chicago, IL Chicago, IL 10 Nashville, TN 3,259 2,100 40.3% 36.9% New York, NY New York, NY *Combined statistical areas with at least 500 users in January 2021 †Negative values indicate a net outflow; among the one million users sampled for this analysis only

San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles are losing more residents than any other metro

San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Seattle topped the list of metros with the biggest net outflow in January. A net outflow means more people are looking to leave than move in.

Net outflow increased from last year in all 10 of the top places people are leaving. Plus, the share of locals searching for homes in other metros as opposed to their home metro increased from last January in nine of the 10 metros people are leaving. The portion of Redfin.com users in New York looking to move away has declined slightly since last year, but that's likely because a lot of New Yorkers searching for homes elsewhere have already left the metro , so their search origins reflect their current location.

Top 10 Metros by Net Outflow of Users and Their Top Destinations (January 2021) Rank Metro* Net Outflow (January 2021)† Net Outflow (January 2020) Portion of Local Users Searching Elsewhere (January 2021) Portion of Local Users Searching Elsewhere (January 2020) Top Destination Top Out-of-State Destination 1 San Francisco, CA 28,386 18,451 24.7% 22.6% Sacramento, CA Austin, TX 2 New York, NY 26,528 17,197 33.5% 34.8% Philadelphia, PA Philadelphia, PA 3 Los Angeles, CA 17,674 9,794 18.4% 16.5% San Diego, CA Las Vegas, NV 4 Washington, DC 10,051 4,915 14.3% 11.6% Salisbury, MD Salisbury, MD 5 Seattle, WA 6,010 2,088 16.3% 13.2% Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA 6 Chicago, IL 5,903 3,230 13.2% 10.6% Cape Coral, FL Cape Coral, FL 7 Denver, CO 4,480 2,099 29.8% 23.8% Seattle, WA Seattle, WA 8 Boston, MA 2,414 852 14.4% 11.6% Portland, ME Portland, ME 9 Milwaukee, WI 1,489 612 42.0% 37.6% Chicago, IL Chicago, IL 10 Indianapolis, IN 1,378 442 43.4% 35.1% Chicago, IL Chicago, IL *Combined statistical areas with at least 500 users in January 2021 †Among the one million users sampled for this analysis only

To read the full report, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/news/january-2021-housing-migration-trends

