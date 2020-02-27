Bend Financial Helps Close Healthcare Coverage Gap for the Real Estate Industry

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bend Financial (Bend), provider of a platform that helps improve individual financial wellness and corporate benefit offerings, today announced its acceptance into Moderne Ventures' 2020 Passport Program. Under the new partnership, Bend will expand its ability to provide accessible and personalized employee benefit offerings to owners, operators, contract and gig economy workers within the real estate industry.

Healthcare expenses are rising rapidly, and consumers are already spending $980 billion on healthcare each year. Real estate brokers, agents and gig economy workers are disproportionately affected by these costs, as the majority do not receive healthcare coverage through an employer plan and most are responsible for their entire premium. Bend is helping to close this seismic gap in coverage by providing next-generation health savings account offerings to real estate owners, operators and contractors.

"Our Passport Program is designed to grow the companies that we believe are advancing 100+ year old industries," said Constance Freedman of Moderne Ventures. "We selected Bend because of its undeniable value to the real estate industry and the millions of contractors that have historically lacked employee benefit offerings like health savings accounts."

Bend's unique platform demystifies the complexity of health savings accounts with personalized guidance, making it easy for anyone to plan, track and pay for healthcare expenses. Real estate firms that offer Bend through their brokerages to their agents gain a competitive edge and are enabled to better attract and retain top talent. Further, 1099 workers that enroll with Bend are able to easily manage healthcare expenses while improving their overall financial wellness.

"Our next-generation platform is uniquely positioned to reinvent the way the real estate industry and its professionals receive employee benefits and pay for healthcare," said Tom Torre, CEO of Bend Financial. "It's an honor to be selected by Moderne and we look forward to solving healthcare coverage challenges within the real estate industry together."

About Moderne Ventures

Moderne Ventures invests in technology companies in and around real estate, finance, insurance, hospitality and home services. Moderne operates both a Venture Fund and the Moderne Passport, an Industry Immersion Program designed to foster innovation, partnership and growth between industry partners and new emerging technology companies. Moderne works with over 700 executives and corporations within its core industries and evaluates over 4,500 emerging tech companies each year. Its principals have invested in over 90 companies including DocuSign, August, Better, Hello Alfred, Easyknock, Homesnap and ICON.

About Bend Financial

Bend Financial helps to improve individuals' financial wellness, while enabling employers, brokers and financial institutions to offer a differentiated benefit offering. The company's platform simplifies saving for healthcare, offering personalized guidance that makes it easy for anyone to plan, track, and pay for their expenses. For more information, please visit www.bendhsa.com, read our blog and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

