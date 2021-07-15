Bend Financial Meets HSA Investing Surge with Expanded, Fully Integrated Investment Offering

"The latest market research data shows just how much interest in HSA investing is growing," noted Tom Torre, CEO of Bend. "Bend has always championed HSA investment potential, and our new, fully integrated investment platform is just another example of the commitment we have to staying on the leading edge of our industry and offering our accountholders and partners the best, most modern tools to maximize every aspect of an HSA."

Backed by DriveWealth, a pioneer in fractional investing and embedded finance committed to transforming the investment landscape, Bend's new investment experience is fully integrated into the Bend HSA platform and allows accountholders to manage all their HSA investing without being redirected to a partner site. This new investment integration aligns with Bend's approach to provide accountholders and partners the ability to manage multiple functions through a single platform and keeps the company on the leading edge of helping accountholders optimize not only tax benefits and healthcare saving and spending through their HSA, but also investing for better long-term financial health.

"At Bend, we're focused on providing a complete vehicle for improved financial wellness—not just a transactional HSA," explained Torre. "We've recognized the trends and expanded our investment offering accordingly to be able to best help healthcare consumers maximize all their HSA benefits both short and long-term."

Bend's expanded investment offering is available now to employers and partners.

About Bend Financial

Bend Financial helps accountholders and partners improve their financial wellness through a next-generation health savings account (HSA) platform and complementary financial solutions, while providing employers, brokers, health plans and financial institutions of all types and sizes unique, leading-edge benefit offerings. Headquartered in Boston, Bend's forward-thinking, user-friendly approach simplifies healthcare saving and offers real-time, personalized guidance that makes it easy for anyone to maximize their HSA. For more information, visit bendhsa.com, read Bend's blog and follow Bend on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Zac Otzelberger

(715) 630-8688

[email protected]

SOURCE Bend Financial, Inc.

Related Links

www.bendhsa.com

