Bend Financial Named to the 2019 CB Insights Digital Health 150

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Bend Financial to the inaugural Digital Health 150 ranking, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal revealed the final Digital Health 150 during Future of Health, a gathering of top executives across some of the largest healthcare institutions, startups, and investment firms.

"At Bend, we believe advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence can empower individuals to make better use of their tax benefits," said Bend Financial CEO Tom Torre. "We're honored to be recognized for our innovations in health savings accounts by the Digital Health 150 and look forward to further improving the healthcare sector."

Bend's unique platform uses artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to learn individual behaviors and situations, predict outcomes and deliver actionable advice that helps users optimize their tax benefits and health spending through their HSA account. By working with Bend, users are enabled to make smarter financial, investment and healthcare decisions based on their specific requirements, short- and long-term goals in real-time without becoming HSA or tax experts.

"From pharmaceuticals to patient care, technology is rapidly changing healthcare, and The Digital Health 150 showcases the 150 best startups spearheading innovation and change in the sector," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "It's a privilege to use CB Insights' data to identify and shine a light on these companies, and we look forward to tracking their success in 2019 and beyond."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum. A full list of the Digital Health 150 can be viewed here.

The Digital Health 150 companies span the globe, from Canada, China, Germany, Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom, and are supported by more than 850 investors.

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

About Bend Financial

Bend Financial is a Boston-based technology and services company that provides health savings account and financial wellness solutions to individuals, employers and organizations in the group benefits distribution market. Its innovative approach and product offerings simplify the use of HSAs while making the product attractive to all types of healthcare consumers. Visit https://www.bendhsa.com/ to learn more.

