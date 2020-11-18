Bend Financial Selected as Premier HSA Provider for Tufts Health Plan Members and Employees

Bend Financial and Tufts Health Plan unite with shared vision to providing innovative, high-quality health care tools Tweet this

With accessibility, affordability and empowering health care consumers top of mind, the two companies are prepared to grow their joint effort during this open enrollment season and beyond.

"Our collaboration is a special one, since both our companies are rooted in New England," commented Tom Torre, CEO of Bend. "It's an honor to be selected to be the premier HSA choice for their commercial membership, which also includes their own employees. We're excited to continue to grow Bend's footprint here in the Northeast and be able to showcase what we're all about—making HSAs easy for everyone. Because no one should have to be an HSA expert to make the most of their account. We look forward to collaborating for years to come, focused on unprecedented innovation and affordable health care coverage solutions."

Bend has been focused on creating meaningful partnerships and elevating the HSA space through ease of use and improved financial outcomes since its inception. To learn more about Bend's drive to provide their partners with unmatched user experience, customer service and support, visit bendhsa.com/for-partners.

About Bend Financial

Bend Financial helps accountholders and partners improve their financial wellness through a next-generation health savings account (HSA) platform and complementary financial solutions, while providing employers, brokers and financial institutions of all types and sizes unique, leading-edge benefit offerings. Headquartered in Boston, Bend's forward-thinking, user-friendly approach simplifies health care saving and offers real-time, personalized guidance that makes it easy for anyone to maximize their HSA. For more information, visit bendhsa.com, read Bend's blog and follow Bend on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Zac Otzelberger

(715) 630-8688

[email protected]

SOURCE Bend Financial, Inc.

Related Links

www.bendhsa.com

