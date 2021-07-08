Bend Financial Welcomes New Board Member Kenneth Burdick

He's the perfect addition to expand Bend's presence as an HSA provider of choice in the health plan space. Tweet this

Burdick served as CEO of WellCare Health Plans from January 2015 to January 2020 and brings more than 40 years of healthcare industry experience to his new director role with Bend. He also currently serves as national board chair of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and as a director on the board of First Horizon Bank, along with having held previous board of directors roles for AbsoluteCare, VaxCare and other organizations.

"I'm impressed with the level of creativity and innovation Bend offers," explained Burdick. "I look forward to working with Bend's outstanding team to continue to build the business and demonstrate how the Bend HSA platform makes HSAs easier for consumers and health plans."

Many health plans are currently tied to HSA providers they own or have an exclusive relationship with. Bend brings white label opportunities and an agnostic approach to HSA integrations to ensure the Bend HSA platform seamlessly interfaces with any health plan, eliminating incompatibility issues, potential data corruption and vendor lock-in limitations.

About Bend Financial

Bend Financial helps accountholders and partners improve their financial wellness through a next-generation health savings account (HSA) platform and complementary financial solutions, while providing employers, brokers, financial institutions and health plans of all types and sizes unique, leading-edge benefit offerings. Headquartered in Boston, Bend's forward-thinking, user-friendly approach simplifies healthcare saving and offers real-time, personalized guidance that makes it easy for anyone to maximize their HSA. For more information, visit bendhsa.com, read Bend's blog and follow Bend on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Zac Otzelberger

(715) 630-8688

[email protected]

SOURCE Bend Financial, Inc.

