Bend Inner Alchemy Poised to Become the Largest Licensed Psychedelic Psilocybin Facilitation Center in Bend, Oregon

News provided by

Bend Inner Alchemy

12 Dec, 2023, 16:15 ET

Bend Inner Alchemy Poised to Become the Largest Licensed Psychedelic Psilocybin Facilitation Center in Bend, Oregon

BEND, Ore., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bend Inner Alchemy, a pioneering wellness center dedicated to psychedelic psilocybin facilitation, announces its ambitious initiative to become the largest licensed facility of its kind in Bend, Oregon. Specializing in the adjuvant treatment of PTSD, treatment-resistant depression, addictions, and various mental health issues, Bend Inner Alchemy is committed to providing innovative and effective solutions for individuals seeking transformative healing experiences.

The Service Center is uniquely positioned to integrate psychedelic journeys therapy with traditional mental health services, collaborating with local mental health providers to offer a comprehensive approach to treatment that includes talk therapy. This collaboration aims to enhance the therapeutic outcomes for individuals navigating mental health challenges.

Bend Inner Alchemy recognizes the unique struggles faced by veterans and is actively seeking to contribute to the well-being of those experiencing PTSD or depression resulting from their service. By facilitating specialized programs, the center aims to address the specific needs of this demographic and contribute to the growing body of research on psychedelic-assisted therapy for veterans.

In a statement from Dan Wellisch, COO of Bend Inner Alchemy, they express their enthusiasm for the center's role in transforming lives. "At Bend Inner Alchemy, our mission is to provide a safe and supportive environment for individuals seeking profound healing experiences. By combining psychedelic psilocybin facilitation with talk therapy and collaborating with local mental health providers, we are pioneering a holistic approach to mental health care."

To support their mission, Bend Inner Alchemy is actively seeking clients to fill their schedule and licensed facilitators to join their experienced team. The center welcomes individuals from outside Oregon who lack access to this transformative treatment in their current state, fostering inclusivity and expanding the reach of psychedelic therapy.
For more information about Bend Inner Alchemy, please visit http://bendinneralchemy.com or contact [email protected].

About Bend Inner Alchemy

Bend Inner Alchemy is a legal and licensed service center in Bend Oregon trusted by mental health professionals, dedicated to providing transformative psilocybin treatment sessions. Our mission is to help individuals dive deep into their psyche, overcome trauma, and unlock their inner potential.

Press Contact:
Dan Wellisch
3104291643
http://www.bendinneralchemy.com

SOURCE Bend Inner Alchemy

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.