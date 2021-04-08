Bendcare Supports aiSLE™ DX Flare Risk Index Testing Access for Patients with Lupus (SLE)

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Progentec , a leader in diagnostic and digital technologies for the proactive management of autoimmune diseases, announced today that Bendcare, a large healthcare services and technology organization which empowers community rheumatologists in the United States, is supporting clinician and patient access to the aiSLE™ DX Flare Risk Index. Bendcare plans to begin offering rheumatologists in the Bendcare and American Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates (AARA) networks clinical education sessions focused on the laboratory technology later this month. Additionally, Progentec will be utilizing Bendcare's Columbus Data Repository to analyze the impact of the aiSLE™ DX Flare Risk Index.

"aiSLE™ DX Flare Risk Index represents a paradigm shift in the treatment of lupus (SLE) patients. Proteomics empowers clinicians to treat lupus patients based on changes in the underlying immunology," said Mohan Purushothaman, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Progentec. "aiSLE™ DX Flare Risk Index calculates a patient's future risk of a lupus flare. Early identification of SLE flares provides an additional tool in the hands of the clinicians to help them take proactive steps to mitigate irreversible damage caused by the disease. This damage ultimately leads to morbidity, mortality, and increased resource utilization."

Systemic lupus erythematosus ("SLE" or "lupus") is an extremely challenging disease to manage clinically. It has become a top 20 leading cause of death for young American women and disproportionately affects Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities. Challenges in achieving positive lupus health outcomes stem from the complex underlying biology of the autoimmune disease and the impact of social determinants of health (SDOH), specifically access to care and health literacy.

About Progentec Diagnostics, Inc.

Progentec is committed to improving access and health outcomes for patients with autoimmune diseases by combining clinically validated diagnostic interventions with state-of-the-art digital technologies. Through collaborations with research institutions and health practitioners around the world, Progentec is working to reduce mortality and morbidity while improving care management and service delivery for chronic health conditions.

About Bendcare, LLC

Bendcare, LLC (www.bendcare.com) provides services, technology, education, and purchase power solutions to specialty providers and patients on journey. They strive to create healthier healthcare by returning control to physicians and patients, improving quality and outcomes while creating cost-effective care in a community-practice setting.

Bendcare's proprietary Columbus data repository delivers real-time access and real world evidence (RWE) for research, value-based reimbursement, practice performance monitoring, and patient treatment decision support. Columbus' unique visualization and proprietary patient engagement software facilitates intelligent collection and targeted educational campaigns through its web and app platforms.

