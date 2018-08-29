Benderson Development Acquires Emeryville/Oakland, CA Toys 'r' Us & Babies 'r' Us Property for $15.6 million

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Benderson Development announced that it has acquired the Toys 'r' Us & Babies 'r' Us property at 3938 Horton Street in Emeryville/Oakland, California. The property is part of the East Bay Bridge Shopping Center, situated at the convergence of interstates: I-880, I-580 and I-80/San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge.

Randy Benderson of Benderson Development commented, "We are very excited to add this great asset to our growing West Coast US portfolio. We are looking for more opportunities to acquire."

Toys 'r' Us and Babies 'r' Us store at 3938 Horton Street, Emeryville/Oakland, CA

About Benderson:

Benderson Development is one of America's largest privately held real estate development companies. Founded in 1949 in Buffalo, NY by Nathan Benderson, the Benderson portfolio consists of more than 40 million square feet in 39 states. Benderson owns and self manages its properties, with a diverse portfolio of retail, office, medical, industrial/warehouse, hotel and residential properties.

Note: Over the last 12 months, Benderson has purchased similar assets such as the Safeway, College Ave. in Berkeley, CA; Pavilion's Supermarket, Laguna Beach, CA; Safeway in Seattle, WA; and Costco, Chicago's South Loop.

