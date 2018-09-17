Benderson Development Acquires Portfolio of Toys 'r' Us / Babies 'r' Us Properties
SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Benderson Development has recently acquired a portfolio of Toys 'r' Us / Babies 'r' Us properties throughout the country. Fifteen various properties totaling roughly 600,000 Square feet.
Randy Benderson of Benderson Development said, "These properties fit well with our portfolio. This was a unique opportunity to buy great assets in highly sought-after markets."
List of the properties recently purchased:
Braintree, Massachusetts
King of Prussia, Pennsylvania
Norwalk, Connecticut
Cary, North Carolina
Dublin/Pleasanton, California
Emeryville, California
Miami, Florida
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Naples, Florida
Portland, Oregon (2)
Westminster, Colorado
Amherst, New York
Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
North Miami Beach, Florida
About Benderson:
Benderson Development is one of America's largest privately held real estate companies. Founded in 1949 in Buffalo, NY by Nathan Benderson. The Benderson portfolio consists of more than 40 million square feet in 39 states. Benderson owns a diverse portfolio of retail, office, medical, industrial/warehouse, hotels and residential properties. For more information, visit www.benderson.com.
