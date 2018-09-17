Benderson Development Acquires Portfolio of Toys 'r' Us / Babies 'r' Us Properties

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Benderson Development has recently acquired a portfolio of Toys 'r' Us / Babies 'r' Us properties throughout the country.  Fifteen various properties totaling roughly 600,000 Square feet. 

Randy Benderson of Benderson Development said, "These properties fit well with our portfolio.  This was a unique opportunity to buy great assets in highly sought-after markets."

List of the properties recently purchased:

Braintree, Massachusetts 
King of Prussia, Pennsylvania 
Norwalk, Connecticut 
Cary, North Carolina 
Dublin/Pleasanton, California 
Emeryville, California
Miami, Florida
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida 
Naples, Florida
Portland, Oregon (2)
Westminster, Colorado
Amherst, New York
Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
North Miami Beach, Florida

About Benderson:
Benderson Development is one of America's largest privately held real estate companies. Founded in 1949 in Buffalo, NY by Nathan Benderson.  The Benderson portfolio consists of more than 40 million square feet in 39 states. Benderson owns a diverse portfolio of retail, office, medical, industrial/warehouse, hotels and residential properties. For more information, visit www.benderson.com.

