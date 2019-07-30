Benderson Development Helps Tee Up New Store Openings For PGA TOUR Superstore

SARASOTA, Fla., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing retailer PGA TOUR Superstore has been on an impressive grand-opening streak, adding five new stores in the last four months. Actively involved in four of the recent openings has been Benderson Development.

The retailer of golf and tennis equipment, apparel and accessories, has tripled its store count across the United States over the last several years. This past April, it made its entry into the greater Ft. Lauderdale area with the opening in Benderson's Plantation property. It went on to open stores in Austin, TX, and two other Benderson-owned properties in Braintree (Boston), MA, and Denver, CO, which were former Toys R' Us properties that Benderson acquired during the toy company's asset liquidation. On July 27, PGA TOUR Superstore opened its 41st store and seventh location in Florida at Benderson's University Town Center in Sarasota.

"We're very proud to play a role in PGA TOUR Superstore's national expansion," said Shaun Benderson of Benderson Development.

With a successful interactive model, PGA TOUR Superstores offer expansive putting greens, high-tech simulators and hitting bays with swing analysis software. The stores also offer lessons from certified teaching pros, custom club fitting and repair, along with the largest selection of clubs, accessories, footwear and apparel for men, women and juniors in the United States.

About PGA TOUR Superstore

PGA TOUR Superstore is operated by Golf & Tennis Pro Shop, Inc., a subsidiary of AMB Group, LLC, headquartered in metro-Atlanta. As the PGA TOUR's exclusive off-course/off-airport retail partner in North America, PGA TOUR Superstore provides customers with access to the same technology and expertise as card-carrying PGA TOUR pros. All stores are staffed with teaching professionals and have multiple state-of-the-art swing simulators, practice hitting bays, and large putting greens. There is also an in-house club making and repair facility. Along with equipment and accessories, PGA TOUR Superstore has an unmatched selection of men's, women's and juniors' apparel and footwear for golf and tennis. For more information, visit www.pgatoursuperstore.com.

About Benderson

Benderson Development is one of America's largest privately held real estate companies. Founded in 1949 in Buffalo, NY by Nathan Benderson, the Benderson portfolio consists of more than 40 million square feet in 39 states. Benderson owns and self manages its diverse portfolio of retail, office, medical, industrial/warehouse, hotel and multi-family residential properties. For more information, visit www.benderson.com.

SOURCE Benderson Development

Related Links

http://benderson.com/

