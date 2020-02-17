Benderson Development Purchases Interest In Dallas HQ Campus For $218 Million

UNIVERSITY PARK, Fla., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benderson Development has increased its real estate holdings in Dallas, TX, with the recent purchase of a ground lease interest under the new headquarters campus of Pioneer Natural Resources.

The 10-story, 1.1 million-sq.-ft. office campus is within the Hidden Ridge mixed-use project in Las Colinas. The development will include a new DART light rail station, providing convenient access to DFW International Airport.

"We are always looking for unique properties to continually grow our national real estate portfolio. The Pioneer Natural Resources property is a great asset, with beautiful architecture and location in a highly sought-after market," said Shaun Benderson of Benderson Development.

Benderson Development is one of America's largest privately held real estate companies. Founded in 1949 in Buffalo, NY, Benderson owns over 750 properties totaling more than 40 million square feet in 39 states. For more information, visit: www.benderson.com

