Bendheim Adds New HPDs to Product Categories

New Designations Dramatically Expand Palette of Sustainable Choices

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Additional product lines from Bendheim have received third-party prepared Health Product Declarations (HPDs), dramatically expanding choices of sustainable, design-forward architectural glass products that are available to architects, specifiers and designers. Bendheim's monolithic and laminated glass HPDs provide a standardized method of reporting the material contents of building products and their associated health effects. Nearly all Bendheim products now have critical third-party support, including channel glass, verified earlier this year.

"Third-party prepared HPDs demonstrate Bendheim's commitment to providing materials that offer design transparency and meet important sustainability objectives," Bendheim President Donald Jayson said. "Approximately 95 percent of our product catalog now has third-party HPDs. Architects and specifiers can be assured that the Bendheim products they select meet important sustainability objectives."

Bendheim launched a comprehensive "Building a Clear Future" initiative in 2023 to advance sustainability throughout every aspect of its operations. Uarda Hoti, Bendheim's Sustainability Program Manager, spearheads the company's program to build a long-term company-wide culture focused on reducing the organization's carbon footprint in every aspect of its business. "Uarda's dedication to information transparency and sustainability supports and enables our partners in design to make environmentally responsible choices," Jayson said.

Bendheim's product HPDs contribute to LEED credits and WELL features.

A copy of the HPD for Bendheim's monolithic glass is available here and the laminated glass is available here.

For more information about sustainability at Bendheim, please contact Uarda Hoti, Sustainability Program Manager, at [email protected] or visit https://bendheim.com/sustainability/.

