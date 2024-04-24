Bendheim Announces New 10mm EcoGlass™ Line

New product line clearly reduces environmental impact

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bendheim announces its new line of 10mm textured EcoGlass™. These precision rolled decorative glass patterns contain 40 to 50 percent recycled glass, dramatically expanding the choices of sustainable, design-forward architectural glass.

Manufactured by Glasfabrik Lamberts in Europe's only clean-burning oxygen/fuel-fired cast glass furnace, EcoGlass™ contains a minimum 15 percent pre-consumer glass cullet and 25 - 35 percent post-consumer recycled glass. EcoGlass™ represents the highest-quality product manufactured within the strictest environmental requirements, enabling the design community to make environmentally responsible choices.

EcoGlass™ has excellent daylighting qualities and is available in 10 textures, offering varying degrees of privacy. The glass can be supplied in combination with custom color interlayers, color coatings, or digital printing for decorative facades, interior feature walls, partitions and backsplashes. Installation is quick and easy with Bendheim's patented Z-KISS™ and TurnKey™ fastening systems.

The 10mm thick EcoGlass™ can be tempered, making it budget-friendly and eliminating the need for more costly lamination. The glass is also perfectly suited for both framed and frameless shower enclosures in healthcare, hospitality, and residential applications. Patterns range from linear to organic, providing a variety of choice when determining the level of privacy required.

Bendheim stocks, tempers and fabricates EcoGlass™ at its New Jersey manufacturing facility. Health Product Declarations (HPDs) are available for EcoGlass™ in tempered, laminated, digitally-printed and color coated forms.

"We recognized the demand for enviro-friendly architectural glass with clearly identifiable green attributes and collaborated with our long-time partner, Glasfabrik Lamberts to bring EcoGlass™ to market," Bendheim President Donald Jayson said. "From manufacture to installation, our EcoGlasses are exceptionally green and contribute to a project's aesthetics and sustainability."

For more information about Bendheim's environmentally friendly glass and Building a Clear Future sustainability program, please visit https://bendheim.com/sustainability/

About Bendheim:

Bendheim is one of the world's foremost resources for specialty architectural glass. Founded in New York City in 1927, the family-owned company offers a virtually unlimited range of customizable glass solutions for interior and exterior building applications. Through its commitment to Building a Clear Future, Bendheim is actively engaged in promoting sustainable practices in architecture and design.

Bendheim develops, fabricates, and distributes its products worldwide. The company maintains production facilities in New Jersey and a design lab in New York City. For additional information, please visit Bendheim.com.

SOURCE Bendheim