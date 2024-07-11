Bendheim Brings New Light to Titanium Glass Collection

Titanium Lunar adds luminescent qualities evoking tranquility and comfort

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bendheim introduces the Lunar Series to its Titanium architectural etched glass line. The mix of subdued to dazzling designs create truly distinctive glass surfaces allowing building planners to reimagine walls and ceilings with gently glowing glass surfaces enlivened by ambient light.

The company's Titanium Lunar Collection delivers a delicate reflective glass that interplays with available light adding luminosity and a soft energy. The decorative Lunar collection features an eclectic mix of luminous patterns, each designed to play with light in a unique way.

The durable, maintenance-friendly material and its three-dimensional patterns are ideal for a wide array of interior design projects. Its fingerprint-resistant surface is well-suited for wall cladding applications in high traffic areas, while its gentle glow is a quiet design element that improves the quality and quantity of interior light.

Architects and designers are continuing to adopt holistic approaches to creating healthier environments. Mood- and productivity-boosting daylight, with the help of specialty architectural glass, is known to have a profound effect on the health and wellness of building occupants.

This new line of luminous architectural glass enhances interior spaces, gently reflecting and diffusing daylight. The graphic internal patterns give the illusion of depth and wonder, a material which subtly shifts in texture and depth, lending visual interest and a subtle glow to interior surfaces. The patterns can be customized and scaled to project requirements, and is ideal for a variety of applications including: feature walls for healthcare, hospitality, commercial, and residential interiors.

The Titanium Lunar Collection can be quickly and easily installed with Bendheim's Z-Kiss and Turnkey Systems saving time and labor costs.

"We're excited to introduce this line to provide ever more options for architects and building designers,'' Bendheim President Donald Jayson said. "Innovation is critical to staying in the industry forefront, and the Titanium Lunar Collection adds a luminous, creative option that will gently and dramatically improve a building's aesthetics."

About Bendheim:

Bendheim is one of the world's foremost resources for specialty architectural glass. Founded in New York City in 1927, the family-owned company offers a virtually unlimited range of customizable glass solutions for interior and exterior building applications. Through its commitment to Building a Clear Future, Bendheim is actively engaged in promoting sustainable practices in architecture and design.

Bendheim develops, fabricates, and distributes its products worldwide. The company maintains production facilities in New Jersey and a design lab in New York City. For additional information, please visit Bendheim.com.

