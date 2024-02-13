Bendheim Celebrates Important Distinction From UNESCO

News provided by

Bendheim

13 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

International Agency Recognizes Handmade Glass as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bendheim and its near century-old partner Lamberts® celebrated UNESCO's recent announcement recognizing handmade mouthblown and rolled glass as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, declared handmade glass production to be an "intangible cultural heritage of humanity." Bendheim has been the North American representative and distributor for Lamberts® mouth-blown glass for more than 80 years.  Their glass is used extensively in ecclesiastical, secular, restoration and historical applications.

The traditional craft of handmade glass production was nominated for the UNESCO award by Germany, France, Spain Finland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The intangible cultural heritage of humanity includes living traditions in dance, theater, music, oral traditions, natural knowledge and craft techniques.

Restoration Glass® and "stained" glass from Lamberts have been included in a wide variety of projects, including religious buildings, airports, schools of education and historical institutions such as The White House, Monticello and Mount Vernon.

Lamberts® has partnered with Bendheim since the New Jersey company was founded in 1927. Mouth-blown glass is available in hundreds of transparent and translucent colors, and offers a distinct, humanizing character. Each sheet of Restoration Glass® is handmade utilizing centuries-old techniques and hand-selected at the factory to ensure the finest quality.

"We are eternally grateful for the recognition of handmade glass production as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity," explained Georg Goes from the Glashütte Baruth Museum, Katrin Holthaus from the LWL Museum Glashütte Gernheim and Rainer Schmitt from the Lamberts Glassworks. "It is a groundbreaking award for those who carry this traditional craft practice and is an incentive for us to continue to preserve this tradition and make it better known. In the coming years, we are planning international projects to maintain manual glass production together with our partners from the other applicant nations."

"The hand and breath of the glassblower can be felt in the mouth-blown glass of Lamberts®.  This glass with a soul, brings its unique personality to our technology-driven world,'' Bendheim Partner Robert Jayson said. "For nearly 100 years, Bendheim and Lamberts® have worked together to bring the finest mouth-blown sheet glass to North America. We take great pride in having the ability to provide this special glass to our market."

UNESCO has been supporting the protection, documentation and preservation of living culture for 20 years. Individual elements from the national registers of intangible cultural heritage of the contracting states can be proposed for one of three international UNESCO lists. Around 700 customs, performing arts, craft techniques and forms of natural knowledge are currently on these lists. The Intergovernmental Committee on Intangible Cultural Heritage decides annually on the inclusion of new cultural forms on the UNESCO lists.

Click here to learn more about UNESCO and Intangible Cultural Heritage. Click here to learn more about Lamberts Glass from Bendheim.

About Bendheim:

Bendheim is one of the world's foremost resources for specialty architectural glass. Founded in New York City in 1927, the family-owned company offers a virtually unlimited range of customizable glass solutions for interior and exterior building applications. Through its commitment to Building a Clear Future, Bendheim is actively engaged in promoting sustainable practices in architecture and design. 

Bendheim develops, fabricates, and distributes its products worldwide. The company maintains production facilities in New Jersey and a design lab in New York City. For additional information, please visit Bendheim.com.

Additional images for this press release are available at https://app.box.com/s/1bk6r4agduzugxhefuoa611uehi2azus

SOURCE Bendheim

Also from this source

BENDHEIM INTRODUCES PRECISION DIGITAL PRINTING SERVICE

BENDHEIM INTRODUCES PRECISION DIGITAL PRINTING SERVICE

Bendheim announces the launch of Bendheim Digital, a direct-to-glass printing service uniting the latest in precision technology with Bendheim's deep ...
BENDHEIM DOUBLY RECOGNIZED FOR PRODUCT INNOVATION

BENDHEIM DOUBLY RECOGNIZED FOR PRODUCT INNOVATION

Recognizing its commitment to innovation, Bendheim has received industry honors for two key recent design achievements: its ventilated glass parking...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.