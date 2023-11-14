Bendheim Channel Glass Wins USGlass Sustainability Award

EPD signals commitment to sustainable construction

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bendheim's channel glass, manufactured by Glasfabrik Lamberts of Germany, has received a 2023 Sustainability Award from USGlass Magazine. The honor was announced in the magazine's November issue.

The USGlass Sustainability Awards recognize "products, companies and people who demonstrate a commitment to creating high-performance and sustainable architectural glass facades."

Recognized by USGlass in the Product category, channel glass from Bendheim:

Carries an independently certified EPD, detailing its environmental impact from manufacture to delivery in North America

Carries an HPD, detailing its material composition

Is manufactured in an oxygen-fired melting furnace that minimizes emissions during production

Is manufactured in a facility that runs exclusively on electricity from renewable sources

Contains up to 50% post-consumer recycled glass, with a minimum of 30%

Is 100% recyclable

Contributes to energy efficient structures through excellent thermal performance

"We're extremely proud to be the exclusive North American representative for Lamberts channel glass", noted Uarda Hoti, Sustainability Program Manager at Bendheim. "Building a Clear Future, our commitment to advancing sustainability in all aspects of our operations, is one of Bendheim's highest priorities. Channel glass is a wonderfully versatile building solution for our project partners, and it's critical for us to support their sustainability goals."

For more information about sustainability at Bendheim, please contact Uarda Hoti at [email protected] or visit https://bendheim.com/sustainability/.

Photo available at: https://app.box.com/s/04250qrk4axd0k6qkwkf1peicnz4f0p1

About Bendheim:

Bendheim is one of the world's foremost resources for specialty architectural glass. Founded in New York City in 1927, the family-owned company offers a virtually unlimited range of customizable glass solutions for interior and exterior building applications. Through its commitment to Building a Clear Future, Bendheim is actively engaged in promoting sustainable practices in architecture and design.

Bendheim develops, fabricates, and distributes its products worldwide. The company maintains production facilities in New Jersey and a design lab in New York City. For additional information, please visit Bendheim.com.

SOURCE Bendheim