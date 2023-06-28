BENDHEIM DEBUTS EVOLUTION COLLECTION FOR INTERIORS

Classic fluted texture now available in Titanium® line of etched reflective glass

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bendheim is introducing The Evolution Collection, offering softened lines of fluted texture in its Titanium® etched finish.

The Evolution Collection combines a classic aesthetic with the luminosity of Bendheim's Titanium® line. The durable, maintenance-friendly material and its three-dimensional nature make Evolution ideal for a wide array of interior design roles. Its fingerprint-resistant surface is well suited for wall cladding applications in high traffic areas, while its gentle glow enhances the cleanest design. Designed for the contemporary palette in on-trend metallics (Silver, Grey, and Bronze), Evolution can also be produced in custom colors.

"Glass is an everyday material with an extraordinary capacity to add grace to interiors," said Bendheim Vice President of Sales & Innovation Said Elieh. "The Evolution Collection brings the classic and modern together in a material and finish that will stand the test of time. We're proud to give our partners in design yet another stylish, modern option for walls that make the most of light."

Additional images of the Evolution Collection are available here: https://app.box.com/s/f80dv613buk3i3jrbeot5lkziushm2c5

For more information about The Evolution Collection or to request samples, please see: https://bendheim.com/campaign/evolution-collection/

About Bendheim:

Bendheim is one of the world's foremost resources for specialty architectural glass. Founded in New York City in 1927, the family-owned company offers a virtually unlimited range of customizable glass solutions for interior and exterior building applications. Bendheim develops, fabricates, and distributes its products worldwide. The company maintains production facilities in New Jersey and a design lab in New York City. For additional information, please visit Bendheim.com.

