BENDHEIM DOUBLY RECOGNIZED FOR PRODUCT INNOVATION

News provided by

Bendheim

19 Dec, 2023, 11:40 ET

Problem-Solving Design Achievements Garner Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing its commitment to innovation, Bendheim has received industry honors for two key recent design achievements: its ventilated glass parking façade for Kansas City International Airport, and its new Turnkey Fusion™ Light Wall system for backlit interior glass. 

Architectural Products Magazine honored Bendheim's ventilated glass façade for the new KCI parking structure with a 2023 Product Innovation Award. Bendheim Vice President of Sales and Innovation Said Elieh and team designed a custom system of vertical compression clips for the project, securing glass panels weighing 800+ pounds each to the garage exterior without the need for a costly steel substructure. The elegant glass façade provides natural ventilation for the structure while also meeting key aesthetic goals for Kansas City's high-profile airport renovation. Reflective glass on the north façade greets approaching motorists with a harmonious view of earth and sky, while etched glass on the west façade directs a softer glow towards the terminal. 

"Having someone on the Bendheim side that understands the design vision we're trying to achieve, but then can bring that technical capacity on the manufacturer side to help realize that conceptual vision is important," noted Joshua Harrold, Associate Principal at BNIM.

Building Design + Construction Magazine recently named Bendheim's Turnkey Fusion Light Wall™ system as a Judges' Pick for its 75 Top Building Products of 2023. Judges' Picks are selected by a jury of architecture, engineering, and construction professionals who specify, purchase or recommend building products.

The Turnkey Fusion Light Wall system incorporates LED light panels directly into a simple rail-and-key system for attaching interior glass cladding. Bendheim's Fusion LED lights are specifically designed to provide exceptionally even illumination for backlit applications. As a complement to this technology, Bendheim also offers its newly developed LE'Diffusion™ Safety Glass, specially engineered for shadow-free dispersion of LED light. Able to accommodate glass panels up to 8 feet in height, the entire TurnKey Fusion Light Wall system is UL listed.

Donald Jayson, President of Bendheim, expressed great pride in his team's achievements. "As a company, we are deeply committed to moving forward with innovation on all fronts. We place an extremely high value on solving problems for our partners, and I'm extremely pleased with this recognition of our expertise."

Images of the award-winning designs are available here: https://app.box.com/s/liuo2z39fbl8fh0n2x215cm4fejir7q0

About Bendheim:

Bendheim is one of the world's foremost resources for specialty architectural glass. Founded in New York City in 1927, the family-owned company offers a virtually unlimited range of customizable glass solutions for interior and exterior building applications. Through its commitment to Building a Clear Future, Bendheim is actively engaged in promoting sustainable practices in architecture and design. 

Bendheim develops, fabricates, and distributes its products worldwide. The company maintains production facilities in New Jersey and a design lab in New York City. For additional information, please visit Bendheim.com.

SOURCE Bendheim

Also from this source

Bendheim Channel Glass Wins USGlass Sustainability Award

Bendheim Channel Glass Wins USGlass Sustainability Award

Bendheim's channel glass, manufactured by Glasfabrik Lamberts of Germany, has received a 2023 Sustainability Award from USGlass Magazine. The honor...
BENDHEIM CHANNEL GLASS ACHIEVES EPD AND HPD

BENDHEIM CHANNEL GLASS ACHIEVES EPD AND HPD

Bendheim's channel glass, manufactured by Glasfabrik Lamberts of Germany, now carries both an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) and a Health...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.