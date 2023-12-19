BENDHEIM DOUBLY RECOGNIZED FOR PRODUCT INNOVATION

Problem-Solving Design Achievements Garner Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing its commitment to innovation, Bendheim has received industry honors for two key recent design achievements: its ventilated glass parking façade for Kansas City International Airport, and its new Turnkey Fusion™ Light Wall system for backlit interior glass.

Architectural Products Magazine honored Bendheim's ventilated glass façade for the new KCI parking structure with a 2023 Product Innovation Award. Bendheim Vice President of Sales and Innovation Said Elieh and team designed a custom system of vertical compression clips for the project, securing glass panels weighing 800+ pounds each to the garage exterior without the need for a costly steel substructure. The elegant glass façade provides natural ventilation for the structure while also meeting key aesthetic goals for Kansas City's high-profile airport renovation. Reflective glass on the north façade greets approaching motorists with a harmonious view of earth and sky, while etched glass on the west façade directs a softer glow towards the terminal.

"Having someone on the Bendheim side that understands the design vision we're trying to achieve, but then can bring that technical capacity on the manufacturer side to help realize that conceptual vision is important," noted Joshua Harrold, Associate Principal at BNIM.

Building Design + Construction Magazine recently named Bendheim's Turnkey Fusion Light Wall™ system as a Judges' Pick for its 75 Top Building Products of 2023. Judges' Picks are selected by a jury of architecture, engineering, and construction professionals who specify, purchase or recommend building products.

The Turnkey Fusion Light Wall system incorporates LED light panels directly into a simple rail-and-key system for attaching interior glass cladding. Bendheim's Fusion LED lights are specifically designed to provide exceptionally even illumination for backlit applications. As a complement to this technology, Bendheim also offers its newly developed LE'Diffusion™ Safety Glass, specially engineered for shadow-free dispersion of LED light. Able to accommodate glass panels up to 8 feet in height, the entire TurnKey Fusion Light Wall system is UL listed.

Donald Jayson, President of Bendheim, expressed great pride in his team's achievements. "As a company, we are deeply committed to moving forward with innovation on all fronts. We place an extremely high value on solving problems for our partners, and I'm extremely pleased with this recognition of our expertise."

Images of the award-winning designs are available here: https://app.box.com/s/liuo2z39fbl8fh0n2x215cm4fejir7q0

About Bendheim:

Bendheim is one of the world's foremost resources for specialty architectural glass. Founded in New York City in 1927, the family-owned company offers a virtually unlimited range of customizable glass solutions for interior and exterior building applications. Through its commitment to Building a Clear Future, Bendheim is actively engaged in promoting sustainable practices in architecture and design.

Bendheim develops, fabricates, and distributes its products worldwide. The company maintains production facilities in New Jersey and a design lab in New York City. For additional information, please visit Bendheim.com.

SOURCE Bendheim