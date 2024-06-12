Bendheim Increases Bird-Friendly Glass Facade Options

Bendheim's Lamberts® glass is the first channel glass to earn the Bird-Smart certification from the American Bird Conservancy

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building collisions are among the leading causes of bird mortality in the United States. Bendheim, one of the world's leading resources for speciality architectural glass, was the first to earn the ABC Bird-Smart certification for channel glass in 2015.

With their entire channel glass line now certified as Bird-Smart, Bendheim offers a stunning alternative to traditional opaque building walls and flat architectural glass. Architects and designers can now choose from the various surface textures, hundreds of colors, thermal performance coatings, insulation inserts, and frame systems.

Piccolo™ channel glass' fine, corduroy-like texture, for example, brings glass alive as one walks past it, but deters birds from flying into it, by reducing reflection on the glass surface. Channel glass can be manufactured in lengths up to 23 feet tall and can be installed in openings spanning hundreds of feet without interruption.

In addition to creating bird-friendly glass textures, Bendheim and Lamberts are committed to sustainability. Bendheim's Lamberts® glass contains 40 to 50 percent recycled glass, of which 25 to 35 percent is post-consumer content. Bendheim channel glass has also received third-party prepared Environment Product Declaration (HPD) and Health Product Declaration (HPD).

Bendheim's channel glass façade systems diffuse light and minimize glare while also offering thermal performance with a U-value range of 0.49 to 0.19. Channel glass adds elegance with glass-to-glass corners and serpentine curves, and just ¼' inch thick, lightweight and easy to install. For more information, please visit https://bendheim.com/glass_type/channel-glass/

About Bendheim:

Founded in New York City in 1927, the family-owned company offers a virtually unlimited range of customizable glass solutions for interior and exterior building applications. Through its commitment to Building a Clear Future, Bendheim is actively engaged in promoting sustainable practices in architecture and design.

Bendheim develops, fabricates, and distributes its products worldwide. The company maintains production facilities in New Jersey and a design lab in New York City. For additional information, please visit Bendheim.com.

