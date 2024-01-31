BENDHEIM INTRODUCES PRECISION DIGITAL PRINTING SERVICE

Specialty Glass Experts Offer Latest in Image Technology

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bendheim announces the launch of Bendheim Digital, a direct-to-glass printing service uniting the latest in precision technology with Bendheim's deep expertise in glass design.

"The option of ceramic ink jet digital printing creates amazing new possibilities for architects and designers working with our Design-Assist team," noted Said Elieh, Bendheim Vice President for Sales and Innovation. "We see exciting opportunities to use this technology with our rainscreens, our exterior railing products, our Turnkey Fusion Light Wall system for interiors -- and much more. These integrated designs will take full advantage of one of our greatest strengths: a deep understanding of how glass speaks to light."

In addition to custom designs and artwork, the service will offer a range of proprietary patterns. For all projects, Bendheim's vast inventory of specialty glass options will allow designers to fully explore the play between light, image, and texture. Digital printing gives architects and designers working on projects in corporate, transportation, healthcare and more the opportunity to develop and provide precision design in glass. Examples of design with digital printing can be seen here.

The Bendheim Digital Design-Assist team is staffed by graphic designers with expertise in digital technology. The company's latest generation printer is set in an energy-efficient cleanroom for optimal results, producing the finest, sharpest images possible today.

"Our family business began with the beauty of traditional stained glass almost 100 years ago," observed Bendheim President Donald Jayson. "Realizing our clients' artistic visions through excellence in design execution is in our DNA. Adding this advanced technology greatly enhances our ability to bring their concepts to fruition."

For more information about Bendheim Digital, please see https://bendheim.com/glass_type/bendheimdigital/

More information is also available on YouTube.

About Bendheim:

Bendheim is one of the world's foremost resources for specialty architectural glass. Founded in New York City in 1927, the family-owned company offers a virtually unlimited range of customizable glass solutions for interior and exterior building applications. Through its commitment to Building a Clear Future, Bendheim is actively engaged in promoting sustainable practices in architecture and design.

Bendheim develops, fabricates, and distributes its products worldwide. The company maintains production facilities in New Jersey and a design lab in New York City. For additional information, please visit Bendheim.com.

SOURCE Bendheim