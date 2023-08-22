BENDHEIM LAUNCHES COMPREHENSIVE SUSTAINABILITY PROGRAM

"Building a Clear Future" Signals Company's Commitment 

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bendheim announces the public launch of "Building a Clear Future," a comprehensive initiative to advance sustainability in every aspect of its operations. 

"Sustainability is a 360-degree, 365-day-a-year mindset, and this program is designed accordingly," noted Bendheim President Donald Jayson. "We are going far beyond a product-by-product approach to build a long-term culture of sustainability at Bendheim. Now is the time to redouble our efforts towards securing a better future for our children and grandchildren."

The Building a Clear Future program is the guiding organizational structure for Bendheim's sustainability initiatives across all areas of operations and will measure their resulting environmental impacts. The program addresses manufacturing processes, product development, supplier outreach, and employee engagement and well-being. Bendheim will also explore avenues for strategic collaborations, advancing transparency across the industry.

As a first step forward, Bendheim has formally committed to reducing its corporate Scope 1 and 2 emissions 30% by 2030.

In support of this goal, the company recently installed solar panels at its fabrication facility, reducing operational carbon emissions. Next steps will include further evaluation of the facility's energy usage and the establishment of energy reduction targets.

"We're spearheading a new era in our business by embedding sustainability in everything we do--from the selection of materials to the creation of new products to our manufacturing processes," said Rodrigo Menino, Vice President of Corporate Development and Group CFO. "This complete transformation aligns us with a future that prioritizes responsibility."

For more information about Building a Clear Future, contact Rodrigo Menino at [email protected]; Uarda Hoti, Sustainability Program Coordinator, at [email protected]; or visit https://bendheim.com/sustainability/.

About Bendheim:

Bendheim is one of the world's foremost resources for specialty architectural glass. Founded in New York City in 1927, the family-owned company offers a virtually unlimited range of customizable glass solutions for interior and exterior building applications. Through its commitment to Building a Clear Future, Bendheim is actively engaged in promoting sustainable practices in architecture and design. 

Bendheim develops, fabricates, and distributes its products worldwide. The company maintains production facilities in New Jersey and a design lab in New York City. For additional information, please visit Bendheim.com.

SOURCE Bendheim

