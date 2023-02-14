BENDHEIM NAMES DONALD JAYSON AS PRESIDENT

Founders' grandson takes helm as prominent firm nears centennial

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bendheim, one of the country's foremost architectural glass companies, has named Donald Jayson as its new President.

A co-owner of the firm, Jayson most recently served as Senior Vice President at Bendheim, with responsibility for overseeing the company's production and handling major projects. Jayson's expertise includes a deep knowledge of the domestic and international glass industries, specialty glass manufacturing, and architectural glass applications. Over his tenure at Bendheim, he has succeeded in building strategic industry relationships while establishing technologically and environmentally advanced manufacturing practices. Jayson has presented on architectural glass technology at accredited educational conferences, and has contributed professional articles to Architectural Products, Glass Magazine, US Glass, and other publications.

A graduate of The Johns Hopkins University, Jayson represents the third generation of family leadership for Bendheim. Nearing its centennial mark, the firm was founded in 1927 by Jayson's maternal grandparents, Sem and Margaret Bendheim. From its origins as an importer of specialty and art glass based in New York's Greenwich Village, Bendheim has become a leading architectural supplier and design partner, with extensive offerings in glass and glass systems. "I am extremely proud of Bendheim's heritage and of our contributions to award-winning architecture throughout the world," said Jayson. "We look forward to developing glass solutions for designers and enhancing the beauty of built environments for many years to come."

Donald Jayson's new role comes as Ben Jayson, former President and the family's fourth generation, will seek to further advance glass innovation on an independent basis. Ben will focus on developing business in advanced glass and systems technologies, in a cooperative relationship with the family firm. During Ben's tenure at Bendheim, he was able to improve team and operational efficiency, increasing throughput and shortening lead times. Donald Jayson noted, "Creative energy is part of our DNA at Bendheim. We value Ben's contributions to our business thus far, and we are excited to see him excel in his new venture."

About Bendheim:

Bendheim is one of the world's foremost resources for specialty architectural glass. Founded in New York City in 1927, the family-owned company offers a virtually unlimited range of customizable glass solutions for interior and exterior building applications. Bendheim develops, fabricates, and distributes its products worldwide. The company maintains production facilities in New Jersey and a design lab in New York City. For additional information, please visit Bendheim.com.

SOURCE Bendheim