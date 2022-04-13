Bending Machine Market 2022-2026 | Growth in the Global Machine Tools Market to Boost Growth | Technavio

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Bending Machine Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The bending Machine Market is segmented as below:

Application

Automotive



General Machinery



Transport Machinery



Precision Engineering



Others

Type

Hydraulic



Mechanic



Electric



Pneumatic

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

The automotive segment's bending machine market share will expand significantly. The global bending machine market is dominated by the automobile industry. In 2021, global automotive sales surpassed 77.62 million vehicles. During the projection period, the rapid expansion in car sales will be a primary demand driver for bending machines.

Bending Machine Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bending machine market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the integration of robots with bending systems as one of the prime reasons driving the bending machine market growth during the next few years.

Bending Machine Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

AMADA Co. Ltd.

AMOB

dr Hochstrate Maschinenbau

Haco

HAEUSLER AG Duggingen

Inductaflex Ltd.

Kersten Group

LVD Co. nv.

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Nantong Weili CNC Machine Co. Ltd.

Numalliance

Promau S.r.l.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd.

Schnell Spa

Schwarze Robitec GmbH

Stierli Bieger AG

transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH

TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG

U.S. Industrial Machinery

Bending Machine Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist bending machine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bending machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bending machine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bending machine market vendors

Bending Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.84% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.99 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AMADA Co. Ltd., AMOB, dr Hochstrate Maschinenbau, Haco, HAEUSLER AG Duggingen, Inductaflex Ltd., Kersten Group, LVD Co. nv., Murata Machinery Ltd., Nantong Weili CNC Machine Co. Ltd., Numalliance, Promau S.r.l., Robert Bosch GmbH, Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd., Schnell Spa, Schwarze Robitec GmbH, Stierli Bieger AG, transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, and U.S. Industrial Machinery Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 General machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on General machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on General machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on General machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on General machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Transport machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Transport machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Transport machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Transport machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Transport machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Precision engineering - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Precision engineering - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Hydraulic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Hydraulic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Mechanical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Mechanical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Electric - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Electric - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Pneumatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Pneumatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Pneumatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Pneumatic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Pneumatic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 70: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 71: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 72: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 74: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 104: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 108: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 112: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 113: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 114: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 115: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 116: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 AMADA Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 126: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 AMOB

Exhibit 128: AMOB - Overview



Exhibit 129: AMOB - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: AMOB - Key offerings

11.5 dr Hochstrate Maschinenbau

Exhibit 131: dr Hochstrate Maschinenbau - Overview



Exhibit 132: dr Hochstrate Maschinenbau - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: dr Hochstrate Maschinenbau - Key offerings

11.6 Haco

Exhibit 134: Haco - Overview



Exhibit 135: Haco - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Haco - Key offerings

11.7 HAEUSLER AG Duggingen

Exhibit 137: HAEUSLER AG Duggingen - Overview



Exhibit 138: HAEUSLER AG Duggingen - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: HAEUSLER AG Duggingen - Key offerings

11.8 Inductaflex Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Inductaflex Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Inductaflex Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Inductaflex Ltd. - Key offerings

11.9 Kersten Group

Exhibit 143: Kersten Group - Overview



Exhibit 144: Kersten Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Kersten Group - Key offerings

11.10 Promau S.r.l.

Exhibit 146: Promau S.r.l. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Promau S.r.l. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Promau S.r.l. - Key offerings

11.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 149: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 150: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 152: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11.12 Schnell Spa

Exhibit 154: Schnell Spa - Overview



Exhibit 155: Schnell Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Schnell Spa - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 157: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 158: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 159: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 160: Research methodology



Exhibit 161: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 162: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 163: List of abbreviations

