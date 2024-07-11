Bendito Resources Acquires a Flotation Plant and is Finalizing Economic Studies for Critical Minerals Production from Oposura Project

RENO, Nev. and TORONTO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bendito Resources Inc. ("Bendito" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that with the financing support of MK Metals Trading Mexico, S.A. de C.V (''Ocean Partners", "OP") it has finalized the purchase of a partially used 500 tpd zinc, lead, and silver flotation plant for the Oposura Project located near Moctezuma, Sonora State, Mexico. The company also acquired stationary and mobile equipment, including laboratory equipment, primary and secondary mining equipment, blast hole and exploration drills, and other necessary support equipment typically used at mine sites.

"This purchase underpins the East Deposit Pre-Feasibility Studies (PFS) underway by Forte Dynamics on the Oposura Project. The study contemplates the production of Zn and Pb concentrates beginning in 2025", says Ian McMullan, Chief Operating Officer. "Our strategic alliance with Ocean Partners has now been extended from the direct shipment of high-grade ore into an executed offtake agreement for these concentrates once the plant is in operation at Oposura".

The plant, currently located in Puebla Mexico, is less than 3 years old and was previously only in operation for 10 months. The Company has already embarked upon plans to relocate the plant and equipment to Oposura, which is permitted for the operation of a flotation plant. The general arrangement of the mine site and related agency approvals are ongoing ahead of anticipated earth and civil works later this year. It is expected that the plant will be operational at the Oposura site in the second half of 2025.

T he Oposura East Project (Zn, Pb, Ag, Cu) is fully permitted and located approximately 30 km southwest of the town of Moctezuma, Sonora, Mexico, and about 150 km northeast of the Sonoran state capital of Hermosillo. The project displays mineralization and alteration styles consistent with distal skarn Carbonate Replacement Deposits (CRD). The Central, West, and North orebody extensions of this deposit will be included in subsequent technical studies and mine plans.

About Bendito Resources Inc.

Bendito Resources Inc. is a private mineral resource company led by experienced mining and exploration executives headquartered in Reno, Nevada, USA, and regionally in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. The Company fully owns a portfolio of nine diversified mineral projects in Nevada, USA, and various states in Mexico, containing precious metals (gold and silver), base/critical metals (zinc, lead, copper, and tungsten), and battery metals (cobalt and graphite) at various stages of operation, development, and exploration.

For additional information please visit the Company's website at www.benditoresources.com or contact the Company.

