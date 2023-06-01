BendPak Completes East Coast Expansion to Deliver Faster Service

News provided by

BendPak

01 Jun, 2023, 13:51 ET

New building nearly doubles size of Alabama logistics and distribution center

SANTA PAULA, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global car lift and garage equipment leader BendPak, Inc. has opened a new 90,000-square-foot building on its Alabama campus, nearly doubling the size of its East Coast logistics and distribution center. The expansion has enabled the California company to dramatically increase its inventory capacity and call center staffing to provide faster order processing and shorter lead times for customers in the eastern half of the United States.

BendPak, Inc. has opened a new 90,000-square-foot building on its Alabama campus, nearly doubling the size of its East Coast logistics and distribution center. As a result, the car lift and garage equipment leader has dramatically increased its inventory capacity and call center staffing to provide faster order processing and shorter lead times for customers in the eastern half of the United States. Learn more about BendPak at www.bendpak.com or call (805) 933-9970.
Shortly after establishing its original 100,000-square-foot Alabama facility in early 2020, BendPak bought the adjoining property and began work on the new building. The state-of-the-art facility features warehouse space, multiple docks, covered flatbed staging and loading areas, administrative offices, and a call center.

"Opening this new facility is part of our ongoing efforts to maximize product availability while minimizing time-in-transit to customers across the United States," says Rudy Diaz, BendPak chief operating officer (COO). "It's fully stocked with the most popular lifts and shop equipment from across our brand lineup, including BendPak, Ranger, QuickJack, Cool Boss, and Dannmar, all supported by a dedicated team of local employees."

The distribution center is strategically located in the heart of one of America's largest logistic hubs in Mobile County, Ala. With easy access to three major interstates and five Class I railroads, it offers next-day or two-day delivery to a large portion of BendPak's customer base in the eastern United States. BendPak's California operation handles shipping and order fulfillment services for some 15 western states.

About BendPak

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, GrandPrix®, JackPak®, MaxJax®, Dannmar® and ErgochairÔ. Its collective range of products includes car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, wheel aligners, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, and other equipment.

SOURCE BendPak

