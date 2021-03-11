BendShape Quartz™: Industry's First Clear Mask to Meet ASTM Level 3 Surgical Mask Standards

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BendShape Mask ™ is proud to announce the launch of the industry's first transparent, sealed surgical mask that meets the full ASTM level 3 standard called Quartz ASTM3 Disposable Surgical Mask. Following the success of BendShape's first line of transparent masks, the team of highly skilled American engineers created the upgraded second generation mask to be the first transparent surgical mask with multiple sizes for a better fit, comfort, and seal. As the first sealed, transparent mask to offer ≥98% bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE) and ≥98% particle filtration efficiency (PFE), Quartz is a leader in the market.

"Quartz was built by a team of US material scientists, chemists, and textile engineers to lead the transparent mask market with the highest bi-directional filtration performance and the largest clear window in a sealed mask," said BendShape Mask CEO Steven Sanders. "To maximize Quartz's impact on everyday lives, Quartz leverages unique premium materials and manufacturing processes to address mass market needs and to align with medical norms for disposal and usage."

Why it matters: Quartz ASTM3 Disposable Surgical Mask is life changing for professionals and everyday people who need a sealed ASTM3 mask that enables transparent communication. This impact is especially true for emergency rooms, teachers, dentists, pediatricians, audiologists, labor and delivery, speech therapists, pain management specialists, the deaf community, and hospital admittance.

"Quartz is the first clear mask that meets the needs of my full work day from patient consultations to surgery," said Dr. Guido O. Sarnachiaro, DDS, who is part of the renowned SDNY Dental team and teaches at New York University College of Dentistry. "The large, clear window allows me to emotionally connect with patients and to communicate more effectively with colleagues while masked during procedures."

In order for these communities to operate safely, a sealed ASTM level 3 surgical mask that enables transparent communication, shared facial expression, lip reading, and quick facial identification is needed. BendShape knew addressing this challenge required a mask shaped not just to tightly seal but also to sit off someone's face, which maximizes breathability while reducing muffling of communication.

"The combination of having both the ability to see the mouth working and the best PPE (protection) is critical," said 28-year speech pathologist Tim Mackesey, CCC-SLP, BCS-F. "BendShape Quartz ASTM3 mask meets the criteria for me."

The BendShape team also saw the requirement for a transparent surgical mask to come in multiple sizes (i.e., large, medium, small, and extra-small) to enable a better, more secure fit against the face during speech and facial expressions.

"When you use a standard cloth mask, or even N95 mask, you find that as you talk it moves up and down very frequently and you have to touch it to readjust. The BendShape Mask stays in place on your face. This may not be the last virus we face; it may not be the end of us wearing masks in the future. So, you want to have a product that can last for years to come," said Sollis Assistant Medical Director Dr. Avi Ravilla. "I think BendShape was more focused on creating a product not only physicians and healthcare workers would like to use, but also a product the general public would like to use and something that could be used for years to come."

The BendShape™ team's mission is not only to respond to the needs brought on by the pandemic, but to make protective masks "invisible" in our society through leading edge science. "Every surgical mask should be 'invisible' in terms of its impact on communication, identity, comfort, and our environment," said BendShape Mask COO Dr. James Holbery. "Quartz harnesses leading edge science to bring that disruption of 'invisibility' to mass medicine."

Quartz ASTM3 Disposable Surgical Mask is available to be pre-ordered now and will start shipping in April, 2021. Quartz™ masks are available in ear loop or head strap options, and are made of US premium non-skin-irritating and non-sensitizing materials. To find out more information about the BendShape™ brand, please visit www.bendshapemask.com . For select customers, BendShape can provide industry-first custom printing on an ASTM Level 3 surgical mask for logos or patterns.

Quartz ASTM3 is a disposable surgical mask authorized only for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of medical devices during the COVID-19 outbreak, under section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1) unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

The BendShape™ Mask team of American material scientists, chemists, and textile engineers came together to build personal protective equipment (PPE) that puts the human element first and leverages leading-edge science, design, and manufacturing. The BendShape team is hard at work to build the materials, designs, and manufacturing methods / equipment to make PPE "invisible" in terms of its impact on our communication, comfort, identity, and the environment.

