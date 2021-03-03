bene : studio Announces Its HealthTech Product Accelerator, Focusing on Design & Development

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- bene : studio, the global digital product consultancy, today announces its non-equity, online HealthTech Product Accelerator. The initiative, which starts on April 1, focuses exclusively on the enhancement of the participating companies' design and technology.

This accelerator is tailored to advanced HealthTech startups with $1M+ yearly revenue or overall funding, with programs including, but not limited to, Telehealth, IoMT devices, Biotech, and Health AI. The accelerator is zero-equity, so there's no requirement for participating companies to provide shares. The accelerator will have a 100% focus on digital product acceleration, helping with the implementation of UX/UI, architecture, development, testing & operations.

With no application fee, startups can apply risk-free, and the program payment is only required after the application is approved.

Participants can choose one of three different and comprehensive levels of the accelerator that best matches their needs. The first is the product booster, where bene : studio will form an action plan for the idea or product within one week. The second option is the growth product acceleration, where bene : studio experts will help the participating startup to plan its entire digital product, new application or subproduct over the course of a month. The final option is the product enhancement program, where bene : studio's team of experts will collaborate with the participating company to create a technical proof of concept or clickable prototype.

HealthTech adoption is growing fast, as the pandemic has manifested the need for better and new technologies. HealthTech startups raised a total of $15.3 billion in 2020, according to Silicon Valley Bank's latest Healthcare Investments and Exits report.

"Since the pandemic started, the need for remote and digital health solutions has steadily increased," said Bálint Bene, founder and CEO of bene : studio. "We have been working on new digital products and businesses for more than 10 years and, over that time, we have collected a lot of tried-and-true practices in helping startups, which we can now share through this program.

"In addition to our directly accessible programs, we are partnering with investors and associations to help their portfolio companies. We also offer product, design, and technology courses from business accelerators, offering a wider scope of mentorship," said Bene.

Applicants can apply via this link ; the application deadline is March 27.

bene : studio is a global digital product consultancy that helps startups, enterprises, and HealthTech companies with strategy, design, and development at any stage: from an idea to an MVP prototype or its transformation into a scalable system. bene : studio can provide solutions for specific technical challenges in existing systems or the improvement of matured systems using future-proof technologies.

