BENEATH THE RACE SUIT: KT TAPE POWERS TEAM USA ATHLETES AT THE 2026 WINTER GAMES

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Team USA athletes prepare to compete on the world's biggest winter stage, the physical toll of elite winter sport competition is unmistakable. From downhill courses that subject athletes to muscle-jarring vibration, ligament-pounding torque, and high-impact landings to the precise, repetitive movements demanded in skating and ice hockey, winter sports place extraordinary stress on the body.

As the Official Kinesiology Tape of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams, KT Tape is proud to support Team USA athletes competing at the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, reinforcing its role as a trusted licensee partner for America's elite competitors.

Winter sports require explosive power, precise balance, and durability in punishing cold conditions that can dull sensory feedback and increase physical strain. KT Tape is designed to move with the body, providing pain relief for muscles and joints with lightweight support that does not restrict mobility as athletes navigate repetitive impacts, high-torque movements, and demanding landings. During past Winter Games, beneath race suits, gloves, and thermal layers, Team USA athletes across winter disciplines have relied on strategically applied KT Tape to help manage the intense physical demands of competition.

Christopher Harper, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Board Certified Orthopedic Specialist and a member of the KT Sports Medical Advisory Board explains that "Every winter sport presents unique physical stresses. Having access to tools like KT Tape that support natural movement and comfort presents great value to Team USA athletes, helping them feel prepared and confident as they compete at the highest level, where fractions of a second can define the podium."

For example, athletes competing in skiing, snowboarding, and hockey often use KT Tape to support knee alignment and reduce painful strain from repetitive flexion and impact. Meanwhile, snowboarders, hockey players, and figure skaters may tape the ankle to assist in joint stability and proprioceptive awareness, critical for balance and sprain prevention on ice and snow. Athletes across disciplines further integrate KT Tape into their training and recovery routines to help manage pain and muscle soreness between sessions, allowing them to stay focused on performance during a demanding season.

Winter sports place significant physical demands on athletes, particularly in high-impact disciplines such as snowboarding and freestyle skiing, where managing discomfort and supporting recovery are essential for peak performance. While the intensity of competition can take a toll on the body, tools like kinesiology tape can help athletes manage discomfort and maintain mobility throughout training and competition.

"Winter sports place athletes under extreme mechanical loads and environmental challenges like cold, which can affect muscle function and joint awareness," said Dr. Harper. "Kinesiology taping, when applied correctly, provides proprioceptive support that can help athletes manage discomfort, maintain effective movement, and continue performing at their best during training and competition."

As Team USA athletes take on some of the most demanding conditions in sport, KT Tape continues to demonstrate its dedication to performance, innovation, and support at the highest level of Olympic and Paralympic competition.

