Benebone Goes Green -- Because Your Dog Deserves the Planet

Benebone Launches Plant-Based Chew Line and Expands Recycling Program Just in Time for Earth Month

PHILADELPHIA, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benebone, the dog chew brand that your dog is obsessed with, is marking Earth Month with the launch of Benebone Green - a new line of plant-based chews alongside a reminder that its in-house recycling program has been quietly saving old bones from landfills for years now.

Made from vegetable oil, starch, and real protein (actual Bacon or Salmon), Benebone Green delivers a firm, satisfying chew for moderate chewers that's earth-conscious without asking your dog to compromise on flavor.

Benebone LLC. Benebone LLC.

Available in the classic Wishbone and Fishbone shapes, Benebone Green comes in two flavors (Bacon and Salmon) and three sizes (Small, Medium, and Large) to fit dogs of every size and commitment level.

Giving Old Toys New Life with Benebone's Recycling Program

Before Benebone Green existed, the Benebone Recycling Program did the quiet work of keeping worn-down dog toys out of landfills. With Earth Month as the backdrop, Benebone is using this moment to remind customers that the program exists and accepts nylon or rubber dog toys from all brands — not just Benebone products.

Customers collect at least five ready-to-retire nylon or rubber toys, purchase a $10 shipping label at benebone.com/pages/greener, and ship them back. In return, they receive $10 in Chew Rewards toward their next order.

Benebone Green is eligible for the recycling program, too, so from chew to retirement, the whole lifecycle is covered.

About Benebone

At Benebone, we know that dogs make us better people. They help us live healthier and happier lives. Our simple mission is to make life a little bit better for dogs and their humans. We do it through a commitment to quality, community, and giving back. For more information, visit benebone.com.

Benebone Contact:

Kelly Thompson

(203) 687-6287

[email protected]

SOURCE Benebone LLC.