Benebone Launches New Puppy Chews

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benebone, a leading brand of high-quality USA-made dog chews, is excited to unveil a line of products for puppies. The new line includes several chews with a softer material makeup for teething pups.

Benebone Puppy Packs

The puppy line includes two Puppy Packs appropriately sized for tiny puppies under 15 lbs., and two small puppy chews for puppies under 30 lbs. The puppy products are available in Benebone's beloved designs: the paw-friendly Wishbone, the teeth-cleaning newly-designed Dental Chew, the fetch-inspiring Maplestick, and the new Zaggler, which loves playing hard-to-get.

Benebone's Puppy products are made from USA-sourced materials, and are fused with real bacon, or in the case of the Maplestick, real maple wood.

"We know puppies explore the world with their mouths; whether it's your tennis shoes or sofa legs. The puppy line mirrors our commitment to create high-quality goods for pet parents," says Benebone CEO Peter Toolan. "Pet parents and retailers have been asking us about puppy products for some time, and we're pleased to meet their needs."

The products are available in pet specialty stores around the country and at Amazon and Chewy.

ABOUT BENEBONE:

At Benebone, we know that dogs make us better people - we live healthier, happier lives because of them. Our simple mission is to make lives better for dogs and the people who love them. We do it through a commitment to quality, community, and a good dose of fun. We strive to make a lasting positive impact on everyone we touch.

For more information, visit us at www.benebone.com.

Benebone: Kelly Taylor

Phone: 305.499.0695

Email: 229441@email4pr.com

SOURCE Benebone

Related Links

https://www.benebone.com

