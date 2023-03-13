Benebone Launches New Tripe Bone Chew Toy for Dogs

Made in the U.S.A. with real beef tripe, Benebone's latest bone will have dogs chewing their guts out!

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benebone, a leading brand of high-quality U.S.A.-made dog chews, has launched their newest release, the Tripe Bone. Flavored with 100% real beef tripe, this squiggly shape has a curved, paw-friendly design that will have dogs chewing their guts out.

"Dogs can smell a fake a mile away. The Tripe Bone is fun to handle, has great flavor, and stands up to heavy chewing," says Benebone Chief Growth Officer Nate Harceg. "I know what you're thinking, tripe stinks. But thanks to a bit of Benebone magic, we flavored this bone with real beef tripe that pups will dig, while humans can't smell a thing!"

"At Benebone, we started with the premise that dogs experience scent and flavor in a way we can't even grasp," continued Harceg. The Tripe Bone is a long-lasting durable chew that's packed with flavor. Nothing else is added except nylon and real beef tripe — unless you decide to stuff the ends with your dog's favorite spreadable treat!

ABOUT BENEBONE:

At Benebone, we know that dogs make us better people – they help us live healthier, happier lives. Our simple mission is to make lives a little bit better for dogs and their peeps. We do it through a commitment to quality, community, and giving back. For more information, visit www.benebone.com .

Benebone Contact:

Megan Hanson

(763) 229-7023

[email protected]

SOURCE Benebone