Benebone Presents Paddle & Sup with Your Pup
NYC End of Summer Pawty with Your Dog
Sep 03, 2019, 08:34 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benebone, a leading brand of high-quality USA-made dog chews, is hosting a free kayak and stand up paddle board event for dogs and their humans on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Manhattan Kayak.
Come enjoy an afternoon on the water and a Yappy Hour in the evening with Benebone team members for a tail waggin' good time!
Celebrate the end of summer and hit the water with your newest paddle board partner - your dog – while building and maintaining a stronger bond with your pet.
When: Friday, September 6, 2019, 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm.
Location:
Manhattan Kayak
Pier 84 Boathouse in Manhattan
555 12th Ave at West 44th St
New York, NY 10036
Join us for:
• Kayaking or stand-up paddle boarding with your dog*
• Light fare and drinks starting at 5:00 pm
• Professional dog photographer taking photos of dogs
• Benebone swag bag for all attendees
RSVP - *Register at Eventbrite for assigned timeslots. Each attendee must have their own ticket for the kayak/SUP. (kayaks and SUPs will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Water activities are available 3:00pm - 7:30pm)
The Fine Print:
• All attendees must be accompanied by their dog.
• All humans and dogs must wear a life vest. Limited dog life vest availability; owners are encouraged to bring their own dog life vest.
• Dogs must be on a leash throughout the event.
• Registration is recommended, walk-ins welcome but extremely limited capacity. (We cannot guarantee kayak or SUP availability for walk-ins.)
• Event is subject to change/cancellation due to inclement weather. Updates will be provided on benebone.com/events.
Great photo opportunity for lifestyle/human interest broadcast opportunities. If you're interested in attending or covering the event with cameramen/videographers, please contact Kelly Taylor at 305.499.0695 or 220882@email4pr.com.
