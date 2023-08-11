Benebone Unveils New Ring Chew Toy for Dogs

News provided by

Benebone LLC.

11 Aug, 2023, 08:38 ET

Made in the U.S.A. with real bacon, flavor comes full circle with Benebone's latest chew toy

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benebone, a leading brand of high-quality U.S.A.-made dog toys, has launched its newest chew, the Benebone Ring. Flavored with 100% real bacon, this circular shape has a clever pocket that keeps the Ring angled off the floor and easy to handle, plus stimulating ridges to help keep your dog's teeth clean.

Continue Reading
Benebone Ring
Benebone Ring

"Dogs love to chew, especially on stuff that's flavored with real bacon. The pocket for peanut butter takes it to the next level," says Benebone Chief Growth Officer Nate Harceg. "Not only does the Ring provide long-lasting, paw-friendly fun, but your dog will be searching their toy bin for this irresistible, long-lasting chew that's packed with flavor!"

"At Benebone, we are committed to enhancing the lives of dogs and their parents and the Ring harmonizes flavor, functionality, and fun, encapsulating the essence of what it means to be a Benebone product," continued Harceg. "Dogs everywhere are in for a treat when the magic of bacon and peanut butter join forces in the Ring."

Available in three sizes, the Benebone Ring can be found soon at specialty pet stores across the U.S.A.

ABOUT BENEBONE:
At Benebone, we know that dogs make us better people - we live healthier, happier lives because of them. Our simple mission is to make lives better for dogs and the people who love them.  We do it through a commitment to quality, community, and a good dose of fun.  We strive to make a lasting positive impact on everyone we touch.  

For more information, visit us at www.benebone.com

Benebone Contact:
Kelly Thompson
(203) 687-6287
363464@email4pr.com

SOURCE Benebone LLC.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.