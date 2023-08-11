Benebone Unveils New Ring Chew Toy for Dogs

Made in the U.S.A. with real bacon, flavor comes full circle with Benebone's latest chew toy

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benebone, a leading brand of high-quality U.S.A.-made dog toys, has launched its newest chew, the Benebone Ring. Flavored with 100% real bacon, this circular shape has a clever pocket that keeps the Ring angled off the floor and easy to handle, plus stimulating ridges to help keep your dog's teeth clean.

Benebone Ring

"Dogs love to chew, especially on stuff that's flavored with real bacon. The pocket for peanut butter takes it to the next level," says Benebone Chief Growth Officer Nate Harceg. "Not only does the Ring provide long-lasting, paw-friendly fun, but your dog will be searching their toy bin for this irresistible, long-lasting chew that's packed with flavor!"

"At Benebone, we are committed to enhancing the lives of dogs and their parents and the Ring harmonizes flavor, functionality, and fun, encapsulating the essence of what it means to be a Benebone product," continued Harceg. "Dogs everywhere are in for a treat when the magic of bacon and peanut butter join forces in the Ring."

Available in three sizes, the Benebone Ring can be found soon at specialty pet stores across the U.S.A.

ABOUT BENEBONE:

At Benebone, we know that dogs make us better people - we live healthier, happier lives because of them. Our simple mission is to make lives better for dogs and the people who love them. We do it through a commitment to quality, community, and a good dose of fun. We strive to make a lasting positive impact on everyone we touch.

For more information, visit us at www.benebone.com.

