Benebone Welcomes John Bengtson to the Team

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benebone, a leading brand of high-quality USA-made dog chews, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Bengtson as Director of Operations.

John comes to Benebone with a wealth of pet and operations experience, having held similar positions at Zukes, Treats Unleashed and The North Face. With an MBA in Logistics & Supply Chain, John is passionate about driving innovation and sustainability throughout the organization. As an avid outdoorsman, you'll find him kayaking or snowshoeing in national and state parks across the country.

John Bengtson

John commented: "I'm very excited to join the team and share my experience optimizing supply chain processes to continue the tremendous growth of Benebone. Promoting sustainable operations has been a primary focus throughout my professional career. I look forward to continuing this journey while providing the best products for our pets. My black lab rescue, Darla, is also quite willing to assist with any future product tests and reviews!"

John will play a key role in building Benebone's international supply chain, including the recently established European headquarters.

"We're thrilled to have John on board," said Benebone's COO Paul Nolan. "As we seek to open new global opportunities for Benebone, John's great energy and inventiveness will help us bring constant innovation to the way we serve people and pets."

Benebone's CEO Peter Toolan commented, "We're growing rapidly both in the U.S. and overseas, so John is coming at just the right time. Beyond expanding the business, John's passion for outdoor exploration inspires us to head out and enjoy the world around us. We're ready to grab our dogs and hit the road for an adventure."

ABOUT BENEBONE:

At Benebone, we know that dogs make us better people - we live healthier, happier lives because of them. Our simple mission is to make lives better for dogs and the people who love them. We do it through a commitment to quality, community, and a good dose of fun. We strive to make a lasting positive impact on everyone we touch.

