NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benebone, a leading brand of high-quality USA-made dog chews, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Kirkus as Director of Operations.

Benebone Welcomes Michael Kirkus To The Team

Michael joins Benebone with over a decade of systems and supply chain experience in manufacturing and retail. Most recently, Michael was responsible for leading the demand planning revitalization at Overstock.com, and prior to that held various positions at Chewy.com and Cargill. With a bachelor's degree in Supply Chain Management, Michael is an expert in end-to-end execution, process improvement, data-driven decision making, and reporting.

Upon joining, Michael commented: "I am honored to join the Benebone team during such a remarkable growth stage and international expansion. I am eager to utilize and share my diverse knowledge and work experience to provide the best products to our pets while supporting Benebone's growing customer base. Possibly even more excited than me is my Pomsky, Maverick, a longtime fan of Benebone, who is very eager to lend his paw to future product development."

Michael will play a key role in building Benebone's international supply chain, including the recently established international headquarters.

"We're thrilled to have someone of Michael's caliber joining our team," said Benebone's COO Paul Nolan. "As our range of USA-made toys continues to grow, Michael will be pivotal in leveling up Operations and raising the bar for how we serve our customers. Michael's dynamism is well suited to our small, focused team at Benebone and he already fits in perfectly. We're super excited for the future!"

ABOUT BENEBONE:

At Benebone, we know that dogs make us better people - we live healthier, happier lives because of them. Our simple mission is to make lives better for dogs and the people who love them. We do it through a commitment to quality, community, and a good dose of fun. We strive to make a lasting positive impact on everyone we touch.

For more information, visit www.benebone.com.

Benebone: Kelly Thompson

Phone: 203-687-6287

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Benebone, LLC