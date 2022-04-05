Benebone Welcomes Nate Harceg To Executive Team

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benebone, a leading brand of high-quality USA-made dog chews, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nate Harceg to the position of Chief Growth Officer.

Nate joins Benebone with over a decade of retail and consumer goods leadership experience, most recently as the Head of Toys for Chewy. Prior to Chewy, he held a variety of roles at Walmart, including several merchant roles within dry grocery and customer experience marketing.

"For a number of years, I've had the privilege of watching Benebone's impressive growth, as they continually wow customers with high quality products and their unique approach to brand building," said Harceg. "Benebone is an organization with strong values, whose culture is committed to doing good for the people and pets they serve. Having built an incredible team that supports those values every day, I am honored to be asked to help grow such a dynamic and purpose-led company."

Nate will play a key role in Benebone's growth by driving strategy, expansion into new products and categories, and focusing on growing key customers.

Benebone's Founder and CEO Peter Toolan commented: "We're humbled and flattered that Nate has decided to join us. For years, we've witnessed his ability to drive strategy at two of the world's most influential retailers. This is a huge turning point for us as we execute on our vision of becoming a leading brand in not only dog chews, but in all of pet. More important, he's a good human being whose core values are consistent with ours. He's a perfect fit!"

