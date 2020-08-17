Benebone Welcomes Paul Nolan To the Executive Team

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benebone, a leading brand of high-quality USA-made dog chews, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Nolan as International CEO and US COO.

Paul joins the team with a wealth of international pet experience having previously led The Company of Animals of the U.K. as Group CEO. In his nine years there, Paul transformed its operations, including the introduction of offices in the USA, Australia, and China.

Paul Nolan, International CEO and US COO of Benebone

Upon joining, Paul commented: "I'm excited about the future at Benebone, a business that lives and breathes my values and does good for the people and pets we serve. Its humility and humanity are evident in all its interactions despite its breathtaking growth and scale. I'm eager to contribute to Benebone's rapid acceleration whilst staying true to these core beliefs."

Paul's efforts will be focused on expanding international markets, improving global operations, and supporting continued growth through involvement in product development, branding, media and marketing, and much more.

"Paul's vast experience will be a huge asset as we continue our growth in the USA and overseas," commented Benebone CEO, Peter Toolan. "He's got tremendous energy, knowledge, and work ethic. As important, he'll be a great addition to Benebone's good-vibe culture."

ABOUT BENEBONE:

At Benebone, we know that dogs make us better people - we live healthier, happier lives because of them. Our simple mission is to make lives better for dogs and the people who love them. We do it through a commitment to quality, community, and a good dose of fun. We strive to make a lasting positive impact on everyone we touch.

