NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benebone, a leading brand of high-quality USA-made dog chews, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Stephenson as Senior Director of Sales.

Rob Stephenson comes to Benebone with over two decades of leadership experience in the Pet Industry having previously led sales teams for industry leaders like Precision Pet Products and Zoo Med Labs. Most recently he represented some of the strongest brands in the business, including Benebone, while at NEMA Associates. As a graduate of Pratt Institute, Rob has fostered a life-long passion for art and design.

Benebone Welcomes Rob Stephenson to the Sales Team

Rob commented: "I take pride in working with top shelf companies with a purpose. For the last six years, I've gotten to know the team at Benebone and have been deeply proud to represent them. I've admired Benebone's leadership, innovation, and culture. I'm excitedly looking forward to adding my skill set to the team and watching where we go from here! The future is bright!"

Rob's efforts will be focused on servicing pet specialty retailers throughout the United States. He joins VP of Sales Bob Lee and Senior Director of Sales Bucky Webb.

"We've considered Rob a Benebone family member for years," said Benebone CEO, Peter Toolan. "He has a fantastic combination of skills, work ethic, and experience. Given our brand's iconic design and visual identity, Rob's creative background is a perfect match. We would like to thank NEMA Associates for their continued partnership with Benebone. NEMA is best-in-class, so we're honored to have a NEMA rep join the Benebone family."

ABOUT BENEBONE:

At Benebone, we know that dogs make us better people - we live healthier, happier lives because of them. Our simple mission is to make lives better for dogs and the people who love them. We do it through a commitment to quality, community, and a good dose of fun. We strive to make a lasting positive impact on everyone we touch.

For more information, visit www.benebone.com.

Media Contact:

Benebone: Kelly Thompson

Phone: 203-687-6287

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Benebone, LLC