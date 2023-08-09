Benebone Welcomes Ryann Grady to Sales Team

News provided by

Benebone

09 Aug, 2023, 08:34 ET

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benebone, a leading brand of high-quality USA-made dog chews, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryann Grady to the position of Director of Sales. 

Ryann joins Benebone with over twenty years of pet industry sales experience. She got her start in the industry with Merrick Pet Care and has held a variety of roles within the pet food space. In addition to her professional passion for pets, Ryann is an American Kennel Club judge and has shown dogs for over thirty years.

Continue Reading
Ryan Grady - New Benebone Director of Sales
Ryan Grady - New Benebone Director of Sales

"I am excited to join the Benebone family and represent products that have high quality, vast versatility, and are accessible to all pet parents," said Grady. "It's clear that the Benebone team places a large emphasis on culture and delighting customers, which has always been extremely important to me. I look forward to being part of such a dynamic team whose product offerings have a runway with no end in sight!"

At Benebone, Ryann will join VP of Sales Bob Lee and Senior Directors of Sales Bucky Webb and Rob Stephenson in servicing pet specialty retailers throughout the United States.

Benebone's Chief Growth Officer Nate Harceg commented: "We're thrilled to have Ryann join our growing team and play a key role in ensuring our USA-made products are accessible to pet parents everywhere. She fits perfectly into our dog-loving, good vibes team and adds new dimension into our commitment to outstanding customer partnerships. Ryann's depth of experience in the industry, combined with her personal passion for pets, will be a tremendous asset as we execute on our vision of becoming a leading brand across pet supplies." 

ABOUT BENEBONE:  

At Benebone, we know that dogs make us better people - we live healthier, happier lives because of them. Our simple mission is to make lives better for dogs and the people who love them.  We do it through a commitment to quality, community, and a good dose of fun.  We strive to make a lasting positive impact on everyone we touch.  

For more information, visit us at www.benebone.com.

Benebone: Kelly Thompson
Phone: 203-687-6287
Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE Benebone

Also from this source

Benebone and Habitat for Humanity Celebrate Homeownership Journey for Local Family

All Play, No Waste -- Benebone Launches Recycling Program with TerraCycle® for Chew Toys

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.