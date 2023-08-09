Benebone Welcomes Ryann Grady to Sales Team

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benebone, a leading brand of high-quality USA-made dog chews, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryann Grady to the position of Director of Sales.

Ryann joins Benebone with over twenty years of pet industry sales experience. She got her start in the industry with Merrick Pet Care and has held a variety of roles within the pet food space. In addition to her professional passion for pets, Ryann is an American Kennel Club judge and has shown dogs for over thirty years.

Ryan Grady - New Benebone Director of Sales

"I am excited to join the Benebone family and represent products that have high quality, vast versatility, and are accessible to all pet parents," said Grady. "It's clear that the Benebone team places a large emphasis on culture and delighting customers, which has always been extremely important to me. I look forward to being part of such a dynamic team whose product offerings have a runway with no end in sight!"

At Benebone, Ryann will join VP of Sales Bob Lee and Senior Directors of Sales Bucky Webb and Rob Stephenson in servicing pet specialty retailers throughout the United States.

Benebone's Chief Growth Officer Nate Harceg commented: "We're thrilled to have Ryann join our growing team and play a key role in ensuring our USA-made products are accessible to pet parents everywhere. She fits perfectly into our dog-loving, good vibes team and adds new dimension into our commitment to outstanding customer partnerships. Ryann's depth of experience in the industry, combined with her personal passion for pets, will be a tremendous asset as we execute on our vision of becoming a leading brand across pet supplies."

