BeneCard PBF and Benecard Central Fill Announce New President: Jeff Shea

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BeneCard PBF and Benecard Central Fill are pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Shea as the new president of both organizations. With over two decades of experience in the healthcare sector, Jeff brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong focus on value-based care and total population health management.

Most recently, Jeff served as Chief Revenue Officer at Sav-Rx, a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM). In this role, he successfully led teams across Sales, Marketing, Growth Enablement, Product Development, and Account Management, driving client success and strategic alignment. Previously, while with Marathon Health, Jeff played a key role in securing major national clients such as General Mills, Aflac, Sheetz, Carnival Cruise Line, and Raymond James, resulting in substantial corporate growth and their becoming a leading provider of onsite healthcare services.

"I am thrilled to welcome Jeff to BeneCard PBF and Benecard Central Fill. Jeff's strategic vision for sustainable growth and profitability will assist us as we navigate the evolving landscape of pharmacy benefits," said Kenneth D. Ullman, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, BeneCard PBF and Benecard Central Fill. "His proven track record of removing barriers to care and advocating for transparency aligns perfectly with our goals."

Throughout his career, Jeff has made significant contributions to the healthcare industry, championing initiatives that prioritize value-based care and total population health management. His commitment to organizational and professional growth will further develop BeneCard PBF and Benecard Central Fill's dedication to delivering innovative solutions that benefit our clients and members.

"I am honored to take on this role and work with the talented teams of the BeneCard PBF and Benecard Central Fill family," said Jeff. "As the vanguard in the industry, we will continue to push for advancements in healthcare that emphasize value, transparency, and quality of care for our members."

As BeneCard PBF and Benecard Central Fill move forward under Jeff's leadership, the organizations remain committed to their mission of Members and Clients, Always First, and supporting their dedication to bring integrity to prescription benefits and generate total cost savings.

To learn more about BeneCard PBF, visit www.benecardpbf.com.

About BeneCard PBF

At BeneCard PBF, we're not managers; we're facilitators and advocates for better health outcomes. Our value-based approach guarantees predictability of spend, ensuring that both members and clients benefit from our corporate philosophy: Members and Clients, Always First. We excel in administering self-funded prescription drug programs locally and nationally, serving a broad spectrum of clientele, including large corporations, small businesses, labor unions, and health care organizations.

BeneCard PBF's award winning US-based Customer Service/Contact Centers serve their patients/members, pharmacists, and prescribers 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and in 240+ languages.

About Benecard Central Fill, LLC

Benecard Central Fill, LLC, is a URAC accredited state-of-the-art prescription mail service and specialty pharmacy affiliated with BeneCard PBF that offers transparent, acquisition cost-based pricing to all clients. Benecard Central Fill serves members nationwide through two locations: Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and Bonita Springs, Florida.

Benecard Central Fill is committed to filling medications with complete satisfaction, with a clear focus on individualized care services, safe and on-time medication delivery, 24/7 support, and refill reminders for member convenience.

