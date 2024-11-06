BeneCard PBF Welcomes Eric Schrumpf as New Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Client Services

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BeneCard PBF is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Schrumpf as Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Client Services. With over 20 years of healthcare industry experience, Eric will enhance our strategic initiatives and fortify our client relationships.

Eric's experience includes leading growth efforts within the Pharmacy Benefit Management, Direct Primary Care, and Population Health Management industries. He champions working American families and the plan sponsors they rely on for benefits. He strongly believes in a patient-centric approach to healthcare service delivery, advocating for transformational health over transactional care. His vision emphasizes the importance of access, affordability, and quality of care, challenging existing systems that prioritize shareholder profits, often over the interests of patients and employers.

The search process for leadership of our Sales, Marketing, and Client Services teams was comprehensive, reflecting our dedication to finding a leader who not only excels in driving results but also aligns with BeneCard PBF's core values. "We are excited to welcome Eric to the BeneCard PBF family. I am confident that Eric's vision and expertise will propel us forward in our mission to provide unparalleled pharmacy benefit solutions," said Kenneth D. Ullman, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, BeneCard PBF and Benecard Central Fill.

Eric embodies a values-driven, servant leader shaped by his experiences as an infantry combat veteran in the United States Marine Corps. He believes that true leadership means leading from the front and fostering collaboration. Eric says, "It's about empowering others to challenge the status quo and making decisive choices to achieve our shared goals."

Eric is excited to begin this journey with the leadership team at BeneCard PBF. Eric said, "I am prepared and dedicated to fostering collaboration, building strong relationships, and delivering value to our current and future clients."

About BeneCard PBF

At BeneCard PBF, we're not managers; we're facilitators and advocates for better health outcomes. Our value-based approach guarantees predictability of spend, ensuring that both members and clients benefit from our corporate philosophy: Members and Clients, Always First. We excel in administering self-funded prescription drug programs locally and nationally, serving a broad spectrum of clientele, including large corporations, small businesses, labor unions, and health care organizations.

BeneCard PBF's award winning US-based Customer Service/Contact Centers serve their patients/members, pharmacists, and prescribers 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and in 240+ languages.

About Benecard Central Fill, LLC

Benecard Central Fill, LLC, is a URAC accredited state-of-the-art prescription mail service and specialty pharmacy affiliated with BeneCard PBF that offers transparent, acquisition cost-based pricing to all clients. Benecard Central Fill serves members nationwide through two locations: Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and Bonita Springs, Florida.

Benecard Central Fill is committed to filling medications with complete satisfaction, with a clear focus on individualized care services, safe and on-time medication delivery, 24/7 support, and refill reminders for member convenience.

