BENECARD PBF WINS GOLD AWARD IN 2024 STEVIE® AWARDS FOR SALES & CUSTOMER SERVICE

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BeneCard PBF, with locations and contact centers in both Florida and Pennsylvania, is the only Prescription Benefit Facilitator, providing the highest quality service available in prescription benefit management. The organization was a Gold Winner for Contact Center of the Year, up to 100 seats in the other services industry category.

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes several of the world's leading business awards shows including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners of the awards were celebrated during a gala banquet on Friday, April 12 at the Bellagio Hotel and Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. Over 400 professionals from across the globe attended the event.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 47 nations and territories, were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professional judges worldwide, working in seven specialized judging committees. Entries were stringently evaluated and considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements.

"The BeneCard PBF award submission, 'Our Members Are Our Purpose,' reflected the critical role that our Customer Service, Contact Center team representatives play as they interact directly with our members. They are the 'face' of BeneCard PBF and engage with members, pharmacists, and prescribers daily to resolve any concerns or issues that may arise," said David Slonac, Assistant Vice President, Member Services and Call Center Operations.

"For many years, BeneCard PBF's mission statement, 'Clients and Members, Always First,' has been woven throughout our organization and embraced by all our teams. It is our Contact Center teams who have continuously exhibited their dedication to the meaning of our mission and are now being recognized for their commitment." stated Michael Perry, President, BeneCard PBF and Benecard Central Fill. "We are very proud of our professional Contact Center representatives and extend them our congratulations and sincere thanks for their hard work and for winning this well-deserved award."

About BeneCard PBF

Through functional medicine, pharmacogenomics, and proactive clinical programs, BeneCard PBF enhances patient outcomes while lowering prescription drug costs. With offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, BeneCard PBF administers fixed-rate and self-funded prescription benefit programs. As the only Prescription Benefit Facilitator, the company offers innovative solutions to control costs while providing the highest quality service available in prescription benefit management. Putting members and clients always first, ensures the priority is on facilitating the best outcomes at the best cost for each plan.

BeneCard Customer Service/Contact Centers serve their patients/members, pharmacists, and prescribers 24-hours a day, 365 days a year, and in 240+ languages.

For more information, please visit benecardpbf.com .

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevie's recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

