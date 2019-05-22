Bened Biomedical Co., Ltd.: Psychobiotic PS128(TM) found to be a potential solution for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

The study titled "Effects of Lactobacillus plantarum PS128 on Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder in Taiwan: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial" was conducted by Prof. Ying-Chieh Tsai of National Yang-Ming University and the ASD experts in Taiwan. It is the first study utilizing probiotics over a double-blind, randomized, parallel-group, placebo-controlled clinical trial for behavioral improvement in subjects with ASD, which sets a milestone in research on the relationship between autism and probiotics.

In this 4-week intervention study, a total of 80 boys with ASD aged 7-15 were included and randomized to receive either PS128 (30 billion CFU/capsule) or placebo with daily doses of 2 capsules. The results showed that PS128 significantly ameliorated opposition and defiance behaviors. In addition, the total score of the questionnaires for ADHD and oppositional defiant disorder, SNAP-IV, for younger children (aged 7-12) improved significantly compared with the placebo group.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disorder that affects communication and social behaviors. According to the WHO, it is estimated that 1 in 160 children worldwide suffer from ASD, with the US more than doubling that ratio at 1 in 59 children instead. While ASD has been so prevalent, there have been no effective cures to date; early intervention has been the main treatment for children with developmental disorders. Recent animal studies have also found that specific probiotic strain can regulate brain hormones and improve symptoms of autism.

According to Prof. Ying-Chieh Tsai, two further clinical studies investigating the effects of Psychobiotic PS128™ on children with ASD are also underway. In Taiwan, "Psychophysiological effects of Lactobacillus plantarum PS128 in preschool children with autism spectrum disorder: a randomized, placebo-controlled trial" including preschool children with ASD was conducted in a teaching hospital in Taipei. And "The effects of probiotics and oxytocin nasal spray on social behaviors of ASD children- a pilot study" was an international collaborative study with the Massachusetts General Hospital.

Besides the successful ASD and ADHD studies, there have been several other clinical studies underway for PS128 targeting Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders such as Parkinson's disease, depression, anxiety, Tourette syndrome, etc.

Reference: "Effects of Lactobacillus plantarum PS128 on Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder in Taiwan: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial." Nutrients, 2019 Apr 11;11(4), https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/30979038

