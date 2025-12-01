Bened Life Announces Launch of Neuralli® Cognition+

New formulation provides clinically studied support for cognition, short-term memory, and muscle strength in adults 50+.*

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bened Life, a leader in gut-brain probiotic innovation, announced the launch of Neuralli® Cognition+, a daily probiotic supplement developed to support cognitive function and short-term memory as adults age. This product expands Bened Life's portfolio of targeted gut-brain solutions and reinforces the company's position at the forefront of microbiome-based health solutions.*

Short-term memory plays a central role in day-to-day functioning — from recalling names and details to managing instructions and tasks. Neuralli® Cognition+ offers a scientifically backed approach to supporting short-term memory in adults aged 50 and older and daily cognitive function and quality of life as you age.*

Neuralli® Cognition+ contains two clinically studied probiotic strains, Bifidobacterium breve MCC1274 and Lacticaseibacillus paracasei PS23™, available exclusively from Bened Life in the United States. These strains have been studied in adults aged 50–88 for their ability to support short-term memory, cognitive function, and leg muscle strength.*

Seven peer-reviewed clinical studies on the individual strains highlight their potential contribution to healthy aging, demonstrating measurable improvements in short-term memory performance and muscle strength. The research underscores Bened Life's commitment to providing science-forward probiotic solutions that address the growing consumer demand for non-pharmaceutical approaches to brain health.*

"Neuralli® Cognition+ is an important milestone in our mission to advance gut-brain science into accessible, evidence-informed products," said Franklin Cheng, CEO. "The clinical data supporting the strains in this formulation make it a compelling option for adults seeking to support cognition and short-term memory as they age."*

Neuralli® Cognition+ complements Bened Life's existing product line, which includes:

Neuralli ® MP, a probiotic medical food formulated for individuals with neurological conditions





MP, a probiotic medical food formulated for individuals with neurological conditions Neuralli® Mood, designed to support a calm mood and a healthy stress response.*

Pre-sale of Neuralli Cognition+ is live at BenedLife.com, with shipments expected February 2026.

About Bened Life

Bened Life is dedicated to advancing gut-brain health through scientifically grounded probiotic formulations. The company's products are manufactured in the United States with global ingredients and are supported by rigorous clinical research. Bened Life develops targeted solutions for neurological, cognitive, and emotional health. Learn more at www.BenedLife.com .

For media contacts, email [email protected]

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Bened Life