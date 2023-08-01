BENEDICTINE HIGH SCHOOL NAMES FORMER DELL TECHNOLOGIES EXECUTIVE AS NEW SCHOOL PRESIDENT

David Schroeder brings nearly 30 years of executive experience to drive new goals

CLEVELAND, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benedictine High School, through Abbot Gary Hoover, O.S.B., its Membership Committee and Board of Trustees, has named former Dell Technologies executive and Benedictine Class of 1990 alum David Schroeder as the school's new president. The announcement follows an exhaustive nationwide search for a leader well positioned to drive the nearly 100-year-old school into the next century of transformative education. 

Schroeder most recently served as senior vice president for Dell, where he worked for nearly six years. While there, he grew his department by more than 500 percent. Prior to that, Schroeder served as vice president for the Palo Alto, Calif. technology firm, VMware, where he played a key role in the new company's $7-billion growth.

"David brings a level of business acumen that is often missed in educational settings," said Benedictine board president, Joseph Sweeney. "This is an unprecedented opportunity to move the school to the next level while preserving our cherished traditions and Benedictine charism."

With the recent completion of a $6-million expansion project, which includes a new science wing, entrance and courtyard, the school is set to update its strategic plan. Schroeder said he will use this opportunity to significantly advance educational rigor, admissions and advancement while enhancing the campus experience and providing spiritual focus for our diverse student body.

"The best schools in the world today are heavily focused on new and advanced technologies," Schroeder said. "With this fresh start and my background, we have an opportunity to create some very special things here that will position our current and future young men for enormous success."

David and his wife, Kathy, live in North Royalton, Ohio. They belong to St. Collette Catholic Church and have two grown daughters.

About Benedictine High School 
Benedictine High School was established in 1927 by the Benedictine Monks of Cleveland. The school's role as a Catholic educational community is to model, educate and challenge each student to become a part of the tradition and spirit of St. Benedict. Benedictine is a community made up of enthusiastic young men who strive academically, spiritually and physically to become "Men of Benedictine." Benedictine High School offers an exciting experience of growth and development for young men from throughout Northeast Ohio.

News Media Contact
Joe Mosbrook
[email protected]
216-375-2141

SOURCE Benedictine High School

