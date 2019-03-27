Beneficial Beans Garden And Retail Internship - Creating Opportunities For Adults With Autism Working Towards Meaningful Community-Based Employment

PHOENIX, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beneficial Beans Garden and Retail Internship is creating possibilities for adults with autism who are seeking the skills and work history necessary to attain competitive employment. The MC Companies executive team spent the afternoon volunteering at Beneficial Beans Garden to see just how this incredible program works.

Beneficial Beans was created by the Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center with the goal of creating a self-sustaining program that develops the skills and knowledge necessary for adults with autism to succeed in the workforce. The Beneficial Beans Internship course mirrors the modern workplace and develops technical and practical skills through hands-on experience in marketing and retail, business administration, agriculture production and culinary experience.

The MC Companies executive team spent the day volunteering at the Beneficial Beans Garden in Phoenix, AZ to get an inside look at this impactful program and its value to the local community. "It's one thing to read or hear about a program like Beneficial Beans – but actually being there and experiencing firsthand the work they do makes it clear that what they are doing is imperative" says Lesley Brice, President and Partner of MC Residential LLC., and chair of the 2019 Autism Speaks Walk Arizona in Partnership with SARRC. "What SARRC has accomplished here is truly special because it has real world benefits that can literally change someone's life that has an autism diagnosis."

To learn more or to get involved, visit the Beneficial Beans website. You can support Beneficial Beans and SARRC by purchasing any of their products, becoming a retail partner or volunteering. If you have been looking for cause to support that has a measurable impact on the lives it touches, Beneficial Beans and SARRC can't wait to meet you.

About S.A.R.R.C.: Established in 1997, the Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC) is an internationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to autism research, education, evidence-based treatment, and community outreach. We are one of the only autism organizations in the world that provides a lifetime of services for individuals and their families while also conducting cutting edge research.

About MC Companies: MC Companies http://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $500 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.

