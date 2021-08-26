"Benefit for the Broken" -- Cornerstone Television to Partner with International Organizations to Bring Relief to Haiti and Afghanistan

WALL, Pa., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As viewers stay glued to news reports and wonder "how can I help?" — Cornerstone Television Network is pleased to announce two half-hour humanitarian broadcasts titled "Benefit for the Broken." Through the network and its Cornerstone Cares arm, these televised programs will benefit 501(c)(3) organizations that are providing relief to Haiti and Afghanistan in specific, practical ways. Here's when they'll air:

"Benefit for the Broken: Afghanistan " will air first on Friday, August 27 @ 8:30 PM/ET on Cornerstone Television Network (www.CTVN.org/watch).

"Benefit for the Broken: Haiti " will air Saturday, August 28 @ 3:30 PM/ET .

. More airtimes for both broadcasts, and ways to donate to relief efforts, are featured on the website at CTVN.org.

Viewers will hear stories on what's happening during the continuous crisis in two countries.

Insight from Haiti : how the assassination of their president and the earthquake that followed has impacted critical needs within the population.

: how the assassination of their president and the earthquake that followed has impacted critical needs within the population. Insight from Afghanistan : Updates on the unrest, unprecedented attacks, and how viewers can join hands to help victims.

"We heard about the need and thought maybe we could do something to help," stated Cornerstone Television President/CEO Steve Johnson. That's why Cornerstone TV will lead off the fundraising portion of the broadcasts with a $5,000 gift for Functional Literacy Ministry of Haiti and a $5,000 gift for Voice of the Martyrs. All additional donations received from callers during the broadcast will also benefit Haiti and Afghanistan relief.

Ways to Watch:

ONLINE: During airtimes at CTVN.org/watch.

ROKU Users: Add "Cornerstone Network"

Additional ways to watch are listed at CTVN.org.

Cornerstone Television Network is a faith-based media ministry based in Wall, PA (Pittsburgh). The network offers an expansive lineup of inspirational, educational, and life-changing programming twenty-four hours a day, for people of all ages. It is known for programs such as its "Hope Today" weekday broadcast, "Dashing Dish" cooking show, "Sister 2 Sister" talk show, and several other original programs.

The ministry regularly supports humanitarian efforts through its Cornerstone Cares outreach.

