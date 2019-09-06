Benefit Mobile Offers New Ways to Fundraise

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefit Mobile, a fast-growing digital payments and mobile-based fundraising company based in Chicago, IL, has recently announced that they will be adding physical gift cards as an option for its users and fundraising organizations.

This option will allow Benefit Mobile to continue its mission of operating as a fundraising platform that allows consumers to 'pay with purpose' and support the causes that matter most to them and their families. While their fundraising mobile app has allowed users to raise money easily while they shop in real time using a mobile phone, the physical gift cards will allow for more variety and choice.

"Benefit Mobile is dedicated to making scrip fundraising fast, easy, and convenient," said Kim Damato, VP of Benefit Mobile. "We're excited to give our users more options, so that they can fundraise in whatever way works best for them."

Fundraising administrators will be able to buy physical gift cards in bulk from hundreds of national retailers, with a contribution earned with every gift card purchased. This model provides options in the school fundraising market where many schools and parents are familiar with using physical gift cards to raise funds, but also want the ability to use a user friendly digital experience for speed and convenience. Gift cards can be used for everyday purchases like groceries and coffee, to more exciting purchases like travel.

Benefit Mobile was recently acquired by National Gift Card (NGC), one of North America's largest gift card technology companies. NGC is thrilled to help Benefit Mobile expand into the physical gift card scene.

"Benefit Mobile allows users to make a difference in their community from the ease of their phone," said Damato. "We're happy to make fundraising and scrip efforts even easier with the addition of bulk gift cards."

About Benefit Mobile: Benefit Mobile is the digital payments and fundraising company that powers the Benefit app, a solution used by nonprofit entities and supporters to fund the causes that matter most through everyday transactions. Benefit Mobile is headquartered in Chicago, IL. To learn more about Benefit Mobile, visit http://www.benefit-mobile.com/

About National Gift Card: NGC US, LLC (NGC) operates across the U.S. and Canada. NGC is the industry's choice for secure gift card sourcing, fulfillment, API, and mobile forward technology solutions. As a leading gift card partner for thousands of corporate and nonprofit clients, NGC activates and fulfills digital gift cards in real time via its API and ships physical cards with the highest quality and turn-around SLA's for programs around the world. With over 500 international brands, NGC is revolutionizing strategies in the gift card and branded currency space. NGC is headquartered in Illinois. To learn more, visit http://www.ngc-group.com or call +1.888.472.8747

